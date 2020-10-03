Idris Elba and John Cena teaming up for action movie ‘Heads of State’ from Amazon Studios

Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena will collaborate once again for a new action film Heads of State produced by Amazon Studios.

The duo recently worked together on the upcoming sequel to DC antihero film The Suicide Squad, written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy mastermind James Gunn.

Scheduled for release next June, the hotly anticipated blockbuster will star Cena as Captain America parody Peacemaker, and Elba as weapons expert Bloodsport.

And fans won’t have to wait long to see them share the screen again, as the wheels are already turning on follow-up project Heads of State, which is currently being written for distribution by Amazon.

Deadline reports that the new film will be like “Air Force One meets Hobbs and Shaw”, with the two stars playing an odd couple forced to work together through a high stakes situation.

The project will be produced by Peter Safran, who also worked on The Suicide Squad, and was reportedly impressed by the chemistry between Elba and Cena.

Heads of State has no official filming or release date just yet, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continuing to cause logistical headaches in the world of film and television.

This week brought news of yet more delays and reshuffling, as the upcoming Fast & Furious sequel F9, which stars Cena as the brother of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, moving to 28th May 2021.

The WWE icon has a busy year ahead of him, as filming is also slated to begin on a spin-off Peacemaker television series, headed to US streaming service HBO Max.

Over the summer, Elba revealed that a movie adaptation of his BBC One hit series Luther is very close to entering production, which could bring the story of the troubled detective to a close.

