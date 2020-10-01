How to watch Hocus Pocus reunion in the UK

Ready your broomsticks and vacuum cleaners: the Hocus Pocus cast are set to reunite in a Halloween special.

Stars of the 1993 cult comedy – including Sanderson sisters Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi – are set to appear together (virtually) in fundraiser titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.

Described as the “hottest pandemic-safe Halloween event of the year”, the online event will be in aid of the New York Restoration Project, an organisation founded by Midler in 1995 to transform outdoor spaces in the city.

But when exactly will the event be held and how can you watch? Witch, please: you can find all answers below.

When is the Hocus Pocus reunion?

The Hocus Pocus reunion will take place online on Friday 30th October 2020 (the day before Halloween).

The event is set to start at 8.00pm EST (1am in the UK).

How to watch the Hocus Pocus reunion in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch the Hocus Pocus reunion at 1am on Saturday October 2020. Tickets for the virtual are available for $10.00 from NYRP.

NYRP say a personalised access link will be emailed to you in advance of the event.

Which cast members will be in the Hocus Pocus reunion?

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy are all confirmed to appear at the event. In the original film, they played witches Winifred, Mary and Sarah. Known collectively as the Sanderson sisters, they are accidentally summoned to Salem 300 years after they were hanged.

The event also promises some “spectacularly spooky guests”.

Will there be a Hocus Pocus 2?

Yes. A sequel, to be released on streaming service Disney+ is currently in development. It’s not yet clear exactly who will feature in the film, but Midler recently told ET she’d “absolutely” want to star.

In the meantime, find out how to watch Hocus Pocus.

Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month and £59.99 a year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.