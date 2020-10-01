After We Collided release date – when is After 2 out in cinemas and on Netflix?

The sequel to 2019 romantic drama After has arrived in cinemas, with the story of Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) bumpy relationship continuing for another chapter.

Advertisement

Like the first film in the franchise, the new movie is based on a novel of the same name by Anna Todd, with Just Friends filmmaker Roger Kumble taking on directorial duties this time out.

The first film was a huge hit with teen audiences when it was released last year, scoring impressive box office results despite negative reviews from critics.

The books on which the films are started off as a fan faction written by author Anna Todd on the website Wattpad, following a student at Washington State University who gets caught up in a relationship with One Direction star Harry Styles, while characters based on fellow band members Liam Payne and Zayn Malik were also included.

Read on for everything you need to know about the sequel, including who is in the cast and when it will be released in UK cinemas.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is After We Collided released in UK cinemas?

The film was released in UK cinemas on 4th September 2020, also appearing on VOD services at the same time.

When is After We Collided released on Netflix?

Due to the ongoing effect of the coronavirus pandemic and the different stages various parts of the world are at when it comes to controlling the virus, the film has had a staggered release – debuting in some countries before others – with the US release set for 23rd October. There’s no UK release date for Netflix yet.

The film will also appear on VOD services simultaneously with its cinematic release.

After We Collided trailer

You can take a peak of what is to come in the new film by checking out the two trailers below.

Both trailers were released in July 2020 and hint at more of the same from the first film – with both shouting matches and some more steamy moments equally present.

What is After We Collided about?

The first film in the series introduced us to Tessa Young a dedicated student who has recently left school and who comes to meet and form a relationship with rebel Hardin Scott – leaving her high school sweetheart Noah in the process.

At the start of After We Collided, Hardin and Tessa are no longer together, but Tessa is persuaded to give their relationship another go.

Unsurprisingly, however, this is not without obstacles – with Hardin’s disloyalty and Tessa’s burgeoning friendship with coworker Trevor just two of the things standing in the way of a problem-free relationship.

Who is in the cast of After We Collided?

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as the couple at the centre of the film, while other returning stars include Selma Blair as Carol Young, Shane Paul McGhie as Landon Gibson, Pia Mia as Tristan, Inanna Sarkis as Molly Samuels and Dylan Arnold as Noah Porter.

As far as new faces go, the headliner is undoubtedly former Disney Channel star Dylan Sprouse, who plays Trevor Matthews – while other cast members joining for the sequel include The Vampire Diaries star Candice King as Kimberly Vance and How to Get Away with Murder actor Charlie Weber as Christian Vance.

Advertisement

After We Collided is showing in UK cinemas now. The book is available to buy on Amazon. Wondering what is being released in cinemas this year? We have a UK 2020 film releases guide. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.