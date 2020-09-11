When is Scream 5 release date? Cast, trailer and latest news

After lots of rumours over the years, we now know for sure that Scream 5 is happening, with the latest instalment of the iconic slasher movie currently in development.

Advertisement

It’s been a rocky road for the film, which was originally confirmed as long ago as 2011, before appearing to be scrapped after the closure of studio The Weinstein Company in 2018.

But with the film now confirmed we can look ahead to what to expect, and with several stars both new and returning signed on to appear in the film, it seems like there’s a lot to look forward to.

Perhaps most excitingly, Neve Campbell’s involvement in the film has finally been confirmed, meaning she’ll once again star alongside David Arquette and Courtney Cox.

Who are the characters returning in Scream 5? And when will it be released in cinemas? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Scream 5’s release date?

Scream 5 was originally set to be released in 2021 but it appears that the release date has now been pushed back to January 2021.

That means the movie will appear more than 25 years after the first movie in the franchise, Scream, was released in cinemas.

Who is in the cast for Scream 5?

David Arquette is set to reprise his role as Dewey Riley, who appeared in all four prior Scream movies.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” he said (via THR) after the announcement was made. “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself.”

Friends star Courteney Cox is also set to return to the franchise (hopefully with THAT fringe again).

Cox and Arquette met on the very first Scream in 1996. The pair soon coupled up, and married in 1999. Despite separating in 2010, Arquette says the pair are still on good terms, co-parenting their daughter Coco.

“We’re in touch quite a bit. It’s great,” he told ET online. “But we always love working together. She’s an incredible actress, so it’ll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they’re at. Co-starring’s the easy part.”

Neve Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott in the first four Scream films has also officially signed on the movie, meaning the three main cast members from the original film are reunited.

It’s also been confirmed Ghostface, the masked villain of the series will return to the series, once again played by Roger L Jackson.

New faces joining the cast include Mexican actress Melissa Barrera (Vida), The Boys star Jack Quaid, and Jenna Ortega, who has previously appeared in Jane the Virgin and You.

And more recently Booksmart’s Mason Gooding and 13 Reasons Why’s Dylan Minnette also both joined the cast, although the roles the pair are playing have not yet been disclosed.

What is Scream 5 about?

Previous Scream films have followed high school student (then author) Sidney Prescott as she’s attacked by several knife-wielding serial killers wearing a ‘Ghostface’ mask.

In each film, Prescott is joined by friends Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

It’s not yet been confirmed how Scream 5 will continue from Scream four, which finished with Prescott fighting off another hoard of killers.

Is there a trailer for Scream 5?

Not yet, but watch this space. We will update this page when the trailer drops.

Scream movies order

All Scream movies are available to rent and buy on Amazon Prime Video UK. The four instalments so far are (inventively) titled:

You can also buy the first Scream movie on DVD from Amazon.

Scream 2 is available on DVD from Amazon here.

Scream 3 is available to purchase on DVD from Amazon as well.

Click here to order Scream 4 on DVD from Amazon.

The movies are not currently available to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

Scream 5 will be released in 2021. If you’re looking for TV to watch, check out our TV Guide.