When will Mulan be free on Disney Plus?

The long-awaited movie will be available earlier for a fee.

Disney Plus live-action Mulan remake 2020

Disney’s live-action Mulan remake will be available free to all Disney+ subscribers from December, the streaming service has announced.

Originally planned for a theatrical release in late March, Mulan’s path to the screen was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, which left cinemas across the globe shuttered.

Disney attempted to reschedule the picture as a summer release, initially moving to late July and later to an August spot, but both fell through in a similar fashion.

As a result, the studio has now opted to release the film digitally via Disney+, where it’s available for a one-off premium price for subscribers, and from 4th December to all subscribers at no additional cost.

Mulan is available to stream for £19.99 with Premier Access on Disney+. Subscribe for £59.99 annually or £5.99 a month now.

At present, this experimental release strategy is only planned for Mulan, but fans are speculating whether more Disney blockbusters could be rolled out this way in the future – particularly while COVID-19 continues to be a major issue.

Fans wondering how to watch Mulan on Disney+ but not wishing to wait until December can pay £19.99, in addition to their usual monthly Disney+ membership cost, to gain “premier access” to the title from 4th September.

Following in the footsteps of smash-hit blockbusters Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King, Mulan takes inspiration from 1998’s animated epic of the same name.

Unlike the original movie, Mulan is not a musical and some characters have been omitted from this version, but the core storyline of a young woman masquerading as a man to fight in the army remains.

Liu Yifei plays the title character, with supporting roles for martial arts superstar Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Jason Scott Lee (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny) and Jet Li (The One).

Mulan is now available to stream for £19.99 on Disney+. Subscribe for £59.99 annually or £5.99 a month now.

All about Mulan (2020)

Mulan is more war focused
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
