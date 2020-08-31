Netflix launches a service offering samples of original shows and entire movies for free

Netflix has just started a new service offering some of its key programming free. But there’s a catch: only the first episodes of shows such as Stranger Things and Grace and Frankie are available.

Customers will be urged to sign up to the full Netflix service after viewing the first episodes of the series on offer.

The streaming giant is, however, offering some of its original movies in their entirety. Included in today’s launch is Oscar-nominated 2019 movie The Two Popes, starring Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, as well as Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery crime comedy movie from last year.

Netflix’s sell on the home page of the new free service states: “Netflix is the premiere destination for all your entertainment needs. But don’t take our word for it–check out some of our favorite movies and TV shows, absolutely free.”

The audacious new marketing strategy is certain to build an even bigger subscriber base for the company which has 192.95 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide, according to Statista.

Other titles available initially on the free service include the Spanish language high school thriller series Elite; animated children’s series The Boss Baby; the Sandra Bullock dystopian thriller movie Bird Box; New York racial drama When They See Us; the Married at First Sight-style reality show Love is Blind; and nature documentary series Our Planet.

It’s not clear if further samples of its original programming will be added to these titles.

