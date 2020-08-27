How to watch the Karate Kid movies before Cobra Kai lands on Netflix

A sequel series to beloved ’80s film franchise The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai, is making its way to Netflix this month – having previously debuted on YouTube Premium in 2018.

Advertisement

So far two seasons of the spin-off show have been released, both of which will be available on Netflix from Friday 28th August, while the streamer also has plans for a third season in the future.

The series especially ties into the first movie in the franchise, and so before giving the new series a go, some fans might wish to revisit the earlier films – read on for how to watch the Karate Kid movies.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch the Karate Kid movies

Fortunately the first Karate Kid film (the most relevant to Cobra Kai) is very easy to track down – with the film available to stream with a subscription on both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

And if you don’t have a subscription to either of those platforms then it’s available for rental and purchase at various places, including Amazon, Google Play and YouTube – with prices ranging from £1.99 to £7.99.

Meanwhile the following three films are all available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, while the most recent entry to the franchise – the 2010 reboot – can be streamed on NOW TV or Sky Go.

You can find the information for each film below:

The Karate Kid (1984)

SEAC

When Daniel Russo (Ralph Macchio) and his mother move to California, he struggles to fit in, as a group of karate students starts to bully him for dating a rich girl from their clique. But with the help of Japanese landlord, Miyagi, Daniel learns to master the art of karate.

Available to stream with subscription: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Available to rent: Amazon (£1.99), Google Play (£2.49), Microsoft (£2.49), YouTube (£2.49), Apple TV+ (£3.49)

Available to buy: Amazon (£4.99), Apple TV+ (£4.99), Microsoft (£5.99) Rakuten TV (£6.99), Google Play (£7.99), Sky Store (£7.99), YouTube (£7.99)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

SEAC

In The Karate Kid II, Daniel accompanies his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, to Miyagi’s childhood home in Okinawa, where Miyagi confronts an old rival and Daniel makes a new foe.

Available to stream with subscription: Amazon Prime Video

Available to rent: Google Play (£2.49), Microsoft (£2.49), YouTube (£2.49), Amazon (£3.49), Apple TV+ (£3.49)

Available to buy: Amazon (£4.99), Apple TV+ (£4.99), Microsoft (£5.99) Rakuten TV (£6.99), Google Play (£7.99), YouTube (£7.99)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

Sony Pictures Television

In The Karate Kid III, Daniel and Miyagi’s partnership becomes troubled when the former goes against the latter’s advice to face a vicious competitor in a new karate championship.

Available to stream with subscription: Amazon Prime Video

Available to rent: Amazon (£2.49), Google Play (£2.49), Microsoft (£2.49), YouTube (£2.49), Rakuten TV (£2.49), Apple TV+ (£3.49)

Available to buy: Amazon (£4.99), Apple TV+ (£4.99), Google Play (£4.99), YouTube (£4.99), Microsoft (£5.99) Rakuten TV (£6.99)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

A young Hilary Swank stars in this soft reboot of the movie franchise, playing Mr Miyagi’s new student in The Next Karate Kid.

Available to stream with subscription: Amazon Prime Video

Available to rent: Amazon (£2.49), Google Play (£2.49), Microsoft (£2.49), YouTube (£2.49), Apple TV+ (£3.49), Talk Talk TV (£3.95)

Available to buy: Microsoft (£5.99), Amazon (£6.99), Apple TV+ (£6.99), Talk Talk TV (£7.95), Google Play (£7.99), YouTube (£7.99)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Sony Pictures Television

In 2010’s The Karate Kid, a remake of the original film, Dre Parker (Jaden Smith) arrives in China where he learns kung fu at the hands of maintenance man Mr. Han (Jackie Chan).

Available to stream with subscription: NOW TV, Sky Go

Available to rent: Rakuten TV (£2.49)

Advertisement

Available to buy: Amazon (£4.99), Microsoft (£5.99), Apple TV+ (£6.99), Rakuten TV (£6.99), Talk Talk TV (£7.95), Google Play (£7.99), Sky Store (£7.99), YouTube (£7.99)

Cobra Kai seasons 1-2 will be available on Netflix from Friday 28th August 2020. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.