Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. John Wick 5 is coming, and will be filmed back-to-back with fourth movie

John Wick 5 is coming, and will be filmed back-to-back with fourth movie

Keanu Reeves' retired hitman is returning to the action once again.

A poster from John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum (Lionsgate)

Still fresh (but probably a bit blood-soaked) from his third movie, John Wick is set to return for a fourth and fifth instalment.

Advertisement

The two future chapters of the action movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves will be filmed back-to-back next year.

Speaking on an earnings call, CEO of Lionsgate Jon Feltheimer said (via Deadline): “We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two instalments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022 [27th May].

“We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

Reeves (who plays Wick) is currently shooting The Matrix 4 in Berlin, with production having resumed after a coronavirus-caused shutdown. The sequel to the seminal sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to be released in April 2022, weeks before John Wick 4 hits cinemas.

The first three John Wick movies were huge box office hits for Lionsgate, collectively earning the studio $587 million worldwide. The neo-noir thrillers follow the titular retired hitman who seeks vengeance after his dog, given to him by his dead wife, is killed.

Alongside Reeves, the films also star Ian McShane (as Winston), Lance Reddick (Charon), Bridget Moynahan (Helen Wick), Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne (The Bowery King) and David Patrick Kelly (Charlie).

John Wick 4 is likely to follow on from the events of John Wick 3, which saw Wick with a $14 million bounty on his head.

Advertisement

The Continental, a TV show based in the John Wick universe, is currently in development at US Network Starz.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.      

Tags

All about John Wick

Keanu Reeves
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Gary Oldman, Mank

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Chewbacca and Han Solo

300+ General knowledge questions and answers for your virtual quiz (new questions)

Malachi Kirby and Letitia Wright in Small Axe on BBC One

Best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer right now (December 2020)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video