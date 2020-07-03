Watch our full Q&A with Disney Frozen 2’s movie’s director and animators

Head into the unknown with our Disney+ Q&A uncovering the behind the scenes secrets behind Frozen 2 as it arrives on the streaming service.

Advertisement

We spoke to Frozen 2 Director, also Oscar-winning director of Frozen Chris Buck, Wayne Unten, (Frozen 2 Animation Supervisor) and Malerie Walters (Frozen 2 Animator), answering some of your questions about the much-loved animation.

Sign up to Disney+ if you haven’t already for £59.99 a year and £5.99 a month.

From whether there could be a Frozen 3, to Chris Buck’s son’s death inspiring a character and song in the sequel to all the hard work that goes into animating your favourite characters, the team behind the movie shared their favourite moments, songs and the Frozen 2 Easter eggs you may have spotted.

There’s also a mention of the link to Pocahontas and more fun facts.

You can re-watch the Q&A below, and then head over to Disney+ to watch Frozen 2 and Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2 – both available now.

We're LIVE! Come join us talking all things #Frozen 2 with the team as the #IntotheUnknown Making of Frozen 2 doc comes to #DisneyPlus https://t.co/TOEVVcQRlS — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) June 26, 2020

Advertisement

Watch Frozen 2 and Hamilton on Disney+ now, sign up for £59.99 a year and £5.99 a month. Looking for something to watch? We have our best movies on Disney+ guide, or best series on Disney+ or visit our TV guide.