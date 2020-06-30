Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and more stars join forces for hilarious lockdown remake of The Princess Bride

The beloved classic film The Princess Bride has been given an at-home makeover, with A-list couples and stars reenacting keys scenes in aid of charity.

Advertisement

The project has been shot remotely during lockdown using actors’ phones, and features makeshift costumes, homemade props – and a gender-swapped Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner playing Princess Buttercup and Westley respectively.

Vanity Fair has already released three sets of clips from the film (directed by Juno’s Jason Reitman) and they feature: Common and Tiffany Haddish; Hugh Jackman; and Jonas and Turner, who escape in character from the Rodent Of Unusual Size (ROUS) played by the couple’s pet corgi.

Other actors taking part in the project include Taika Waititi, Jennifer Garner, Jack Black, Josh Gad, Andy Serkis, Jon Hamm, Beanie Feldstein, David Oyelowo, and the couples Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis.

In the film, a series of scenes are stitched together, with multiple actors taking on the different roles.

For example, in the clips released so far, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Garner, and Jonas all play Princess Buttercup (played by Robin Wright in the original), while Common, Haddish and Turner play Westley (the role originated by Cary Elwes).

Rob Reiner, who directed the classic 1987 version, appears as the grandfather reading the book of the same name to his grandson (played by Josh Gad), which frames the film’s story.

Director Reitman explained that he sought out real-life couples for the film. Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said, “Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb did a scene, and when they do Westley and Buttercup rolling down the hill, they just filled trash bags, put their clothes on them, and threw them down a stairway.”

“Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis are the first Buttercup and Westley,” he continued. “And the opening line is about shining your horse’s saddle, and they use their dog for the horse.”

Meanwhile Jackman stars as the villain Humperdinck – and yes, that’s a takeout dim-sum steamer on his head in place of a crown.

Advertisement

The project is in aid of World Central Kitchen, and can be viewed now, chapter by chapter, on the streaming platform Quibi. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.