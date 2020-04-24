Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. The Princess Bride is dropping on Disney+ very soon

The Princess Bride is dropping on Disney+ very soon

Disney Plus is still adding new content and The Princess Bride movie is on its way

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
The Princess Bride,Sky Movies Cary Elwes as Westley/Dread Pirate Roberts/The Man In Black, Robin Wright as Buttercup

Put the date in your diary, The Princess Bride is coming to Disney Plus in May.

Advertisement

The 1987 movie follows Westley, a farm hand (Cary Elwes) who goes on a quest to rescue Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), his one true love.

The movie has a cult following for its quirk romantic take on the stereotypical love story.

Disney got both Cary Elwes and Robin Wright to announce the news from their homes while on lockdown.

Just in case you missed it The Princess Bride is coming to Disney Plus on 1st May.

“Are you bored yet?” Elwes asked Wright in the clip.

“No! You?” he jokes back. “But if I was stuck in front of my TV, I could think of some real fun things to watch like that Princess Bride movie we made together.”

“Ummmm is that on again?” Wright asks before they revealed the date.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney Plus yet you can get it with a seven-day free trial, or subscribe for £59.99 a year (£5.99 a month). You can also catch up on the classic animations, the original series The Mandalorian and a host of documentaries including The Imagineering Story.

There are more than 350 series and more than 500 movies on the service from Marvel to Star Wars, remakes to originals.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for what to watch we have our best series on Disney Plus guide or the best movies on Disney Plus list or check out our TV Guide.

Tags

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Disney Moments huge puzzle

Giant 40,000 piece Disney jigsaw puzzle sells out – but there are other options for Disney fans

Disney

How to watch The Disney Family Singalong on Disney Plus – and full playlist

quiz_01_0

General knowledge questions for your home pub quiz

Disney Plus is available on Sky Q

How to watch Disney+ on Sky – how to get it on Sky Q and NOW TV