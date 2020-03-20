The Invisible Man is now available to watch at home in special deal

The Invisible Man is available to watch on video-on-demand services as of today as part of Universal’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The studio has decided to release some of its titles via home entertainment much earlier than anticipated in order to combat the impact of the virus on the film industry. Other titles include The Hunt, Emma and Trolls World Tour, which was due to be released in cinemas on 6th April.

While cinemas shut down around the globe, Universal is providing “an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable”

How to watch The Invisible Man online

The Invisible Man is available to rent from the likes of Sky Store and Amazon Prime Video for £15.99 for 48 hours. Considering the film was only released in theatres on 28th February, that’s cheaper than two cinema tickets!

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In a statement, Universal boss Jeff Shell said: “Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable.

“We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theatres where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.”

The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Cecilia, a woman who has just escaped an abusive relationship. Her ex, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), seemingly commits suicide but it soon becomes apparent he has the ability to turn invisible and uses it to haunt her.

Advertisement

Watch The Invisible Man on Amazon Prime here.