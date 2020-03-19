Twitter uncovers the truth about the ‘butthole cut’ of Cats

Just when we thought that the film Cats couldn’t get any more terrifying, it turns out that somewhere out there in the ether there’s allegedly a ‘butthole cut’ of the movie, which includes the anuses of the CGI-ed feline characters.

The Twitter hashtag “#ReleaseTheButtholeCut” began trending yesterday after writer Jack Waz alleged that an acquaintance of his, a VFX producer, “was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before”.

Waz continued: “Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats.”

Various celebrities have demanded the release of this (frankly horrifying) cut as comic relief during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Knives Out director Rian Johnson and actor Seth Rogan are among stars who’ve so far tweeted that the cut be made available.

#ReleaseTheButtholeCut is exactly what we all need right now https://t.co/BhaROTRqLM — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 18, 2020

Release the Butthole Cut of Cats!! https://t.co/C2VgPqSv1L — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Just imagine, you worked your ass off to get through college to become a CGI artist. Eventually, you land a job in Hollywood, and then one day you’re hired to draw 400 cat buttholes, and then, THEN, someone comes along and erases all your buttholes. #ReleaseTheButtholeCut https://t.co/Gb8aOqSrIR — Michael Tushaus (@MichaelTushaus) March 18, 2020

Our society is collapsing our world is teetering on the edge of utter chaos please please we need this #ReleaseTheButtholeCut https://t.co/Dn5y7pKLuc — Elle Em (they/them) (@ellle_em) March 18, 2020

Over to you, Tom Hooper…