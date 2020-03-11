Accessibility Links

Peter Pan live-action remake has found its Wendy and Peter

The titular character will be played by young British actor Alexander Molony with Ever Anderson playing Wendy

Peter Pan - Sky Movies Disney

Peter Pan is the next Disney animated classic to get the live-action treatment – and the two lead roles have now reportedly been cast.

According to Variety, the titular character will be played by young British actor Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) while newcomer Ever Anderson takes on the role of Wendy.

The remake will be the latest in a long line of film adaptations of the JM Barrie novel about the boy who never grows up, with previous versions including the 1953 animated version, Steven Spielberg’s Hook starring Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman, a 2003 version directed by P.J. Hogan and most recently Joe Wright’s Pan, which was released in 2015.

This time round, critically acclaimed director David Lowery will helm the project, his second attempt at adapting an earlier Disney film following 2016’s Pete’s Dragon.

As things stand, the film is expected to get a theatrical release – although there have been some rumours that it could go straight to Disney+, as was the case with the recent Lady and the Tramp remake.

Further casting has not yet been announced, so it remains to be seen who will be following in the footsteps of the likes of Jason Isaacs and Dustin Hoffman in playing iconic baddie Captain Hook.

