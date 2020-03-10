Peter Rabbit 2 release date delayed until August due to coronavirus

Peter Rabbit 2 has had its release date pushed back by four months in a bid to avoid the coronavirus outbreak.

The film was initially planned to release in the UK on 27th March and the USA on 3rd April, but will now be held back in both territories until 7th August, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The decision comes as the European film industry remains in a state of disarray, as Italy closed all of its cinemas in an attempt to fight the spread of coronavirus.

This is thought to be one factor behind the weak debut of Disney/Pixar’s Onward last weekend, opening to $67 million worldwide (significantly lower than most recent Disney/Pixar films).

In an effort to swerve the same fate, Peter Rabbit 2 has moved to a date in August, by which time it is hoped that coronavirus will be under control.

James Corden’s family comedy is the second major film to take such drastic action, after No Time To Die was pushed from April to November.

The film also stars Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson and David Oyelowo, as well as Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki in voice roles.

The first Peter Rabbit movie was one of the biggest films of 2018 in the UK, where it made more than £40 million.