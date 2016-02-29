Tremblay completed his first Oscars outfit with Millennium Falcon cufflinks and Darth Vader socks. For a child who is yet to hit double-figures he is just too cool...

We can't get over seeing BFFs, former Titanic co-stars and fellow Oscar nominees Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio hanging out together on the red carpet.

Chris Rock's opening monologue was highly anticipated. He eschewed high drama for a simple speech, managing to cleverly balance comedy and with a serious message. He was quick to tackle the #OscarsSoWhite debate; "if they nominated hosts I wouldn't even get this job," he joked.

The brilliantly judged opening number continued with the question "Why this Oscars?" This whole no black nominee thing has happened at least 71 other times, he said. He joked that the 'in memorandum' section this year was "just going to be black people who were shot by the cops on their way to the movies," before saying it how he sees it: "You're damn right Hollywood's racist. Hollywood is sorority racist."

"But things are changing," he added. "We want opportunity. That's it. Leo gets a great part every year. What about the black actors?"

We didn't think we'd ever see Sasha Baron Cohen's alter ego at the Academy Awards, but it happened. And it was actually funny.

Costume designer Beavan found herself in the middle of a drama after the Bafta when host Stephen Fry said she looked like a bag lady. But tonight was less about what she was wearing and more about what she had to say. "It could be horribly prophetic, Mad Max," Beavan concluded, "if we stopped being kind to each other and kept polluting the atmosphere. It could happen."

That scene has been such a big part of Oscar discussion this year, it just makes sense that Leo's nemesis popped up. The grizzly deserves recognition too...

Mad Max: Fury Road dominated tonight's award, picking up a total of six gongs. The action flick achieved a record haul, winning best costume design, production design, makeup and hairstyling, editing, sound editing and sound mixing. It smashed the Australian record of three Oscars for The Piano in 1993, and resulted in a lot of cheers and joyful celebration. They'll have to rename the movie Merry Max: Jolly Road.

One of the night's best moments? We're not sure. But it's definitely one people are going to be talking about. Dash, who has previously mocked Black History Month, was introduced by host Chris Rock as the “director of our new minority outreach program.” She appeared, looked out to the audience and proclaimed, “I cannot wait to help my people out. Happy Black History Month!” Then, just as quickly, she vanished backstage. Strange.

Star Wars didn't pick up any awards, but the sci-fi franchise was represented. C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8 popped up on stage, talking about John Williams music and how similar C-3PO looked to the Oscar statuettes. Jacob Tremblay practically jumped out of his seat in excitement.

Showy-offy? Too meta? Or just really quiet cool. Hollywood showcased its skill tonight, getting animated Toy Story characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear to present the award for best animated feature film. And to make it even better, Inside Out won.

"We are so lucky. We get to make stuff," said director Pete Docter. "This film was really born from watching our kids grow up. which is not easy. There are days where you are doing to feel sad, scared and angry. That's nothing you choose but you can make stuff. Draw, write. It'll make a world of difference."

Kevin Hart ensured we didn't get bogged down in the #OscarsSoWhite controversy. "I want to take a moment to applaud all of my actors and actresses of colour that didn't get nominated tonight," he said. "The reason why I say that is because I want them to understand that tonight should not determine the hard work and effort that you put into your craft. At the end of the day we love what we do and we're breaking major ground doing it. These problems of today will eventually become problems of the old. Let's not let this negative issue of diversity beat us."

It was about time too. After six nominations, DiCaprio finally took home an iconic golden statuette. "The Revenant was a product of the tireless efforts of an unbelievable crew," said DiCaprio, as the Dolby Theatre gave him a standing ovation. He thanked his "brother Tom Hardy" and the "unbelievable talent" of director Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Another Tremblay moment. We think it's clear RadioTimes.com are completely smitten with the Room star. The 9-year-old and Beasts of No Nation's Abraham Attah presented the best live action short film category. As they were struggling to reach the microphone, Chris Rock then ran back on with boxes for the child stars to stand on. After which Tremblay shouted: "Thanks, Chris! I loved you in Madagascar!"

There were tears in the audience after Lady Gaga's powerful performance of 'Til It Happens To You. Surrounded by survivors of abuse and assault, her rendition was emotional.

His was a surprise win. Social media thought Lady Gaga was a shoo-in. But, after winning best original song for his Bond theme, Sam Smith used his time on stage well.

"I want to dedicate this to the LGBT community all around the world," he said. "I stand here tonight has a proud gay man and I hope we can all stand together as equals one day. Thank you so much."