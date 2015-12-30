Loosely inspired by a true story, The Danish Girl tells a fictionalised version of the tale of Lili Elbe (Eddie Redmayne), who was one of the first identifiable recipients of sexual reassignment surgery and the star of her wife’s (Alicia Vikander) most famous paintings.

When is the movie out?

The Danish Girl opens in UK cinemas on January 1st

More like this

What's the book about?

Five-year-old Jack (Jacob Tremblay) knows nothing of the world outside the room where he and his Ma (Brie Larson) live. He was born there. He’s grown up there. And he hides safely in the wardrobe when Old Nick (Sean Bridgers) – who has held ma captive there for seven years – comes to visit. Ma’s had enough of hiding though, and she forges a plan to escape so Jack can have a better life. But she’s most definitely not prepared for her plan to work out...

When is the movie out?

Room opens in UK cinemas on general release on January 15th

What’s the book about?

YA is here to stay as yet another Young Adult novel gets the big screen treatment. Rick Yancey’s 5th Wave sees a young girl called Cassie (Chloe Moretz) on the run from Them – beings who look human but will kill anyone they meet. Cassie’s convinced the only way to live is to be alone, but when she meets Evan Walker (Alex Roe), who could be her only hope when it comes to rescuing her brother, she has to question everything she believes in.

When is the movie out?

The 5th Wave opens in UK cinemas on January 22nd

What’s the book about?

Ever wondered how Elizabeth Bennet (Lily James) would juggle dealing with the creepy Mr Collins (Matt Smith), debating with Mr Darcy (Sam Riley) and fending off the undead? Well then, this new take on Jane Austen’s literary classic should be right up your alley.

When is the movie out?

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies opens in UK cinemas on February 12th

What's the book about?

The final novel in Veronica Roth’s Divergent trilogy sees Tris (Shailene Woodley) and Four (Theo James) discovering the world outside the Chicago experiment bubble, learning the truth about their past, and facing off against a new enemy (Jeff Daniels) who knows them better than they think. It’s been given the standard YA treatment, with the novel (unnecessarily) being split into two movies, so you’ll be waiting until 2017 to see the dramatic conclusion on screen.

When is the movie out?

The Divergent Series: Allegiant opens in UK cinemas on March 11th, with The Divergent Series: Ascendant following in 2017

What’s the book about?

Lou Clark (Emilia Clarke) and Will Trainor (Sam Claflin) are two lost souls. She’s just lost her job, isn’t so sure she loves her boyfriend (Matthew Lewis) and needs to know what’s coming if she’s going to stay sane. Will’s lost his lust for life, having been left paralysed by a road traffic accident, and wants to find a way out. But when the two are thrust together, their worlds will never be the same again.

When is the movie out?

Me Before You opens in UK cinemas on June 3rd

What’s the book about?

Roald Dahl’s classic tale tells the story of a little girl called Sophie (Ruby Barnhill) who is carried away in the dark of night by a giant who’s too nice and jumbly to be a bone-crunching menace: The BFG (Mark Rylance). Together the pair plot to stop the other giants, who are flush-bunking off to Englanf to swollomp a few chiddlers.

When is the movie out?

The BFG opens in UK cinemas on July 22nd 2016

What’s the book about?

Unassuming commuter Rachel (Emily Blunt) loves taking the morning train and watching the “perfect couple” having breakfast on their deck as she rushes past. That is until the day she sees something shocking from her seat. Unable to keep it to herself, she gets in touch with the police and finds herself inextricably entwined in the tale...

When is the movie out?

The Girl on The Train is scheduled to hit UK cinemas on October 7th

What’s the book about?

Based on an original idea by Siobhan Dowd, A Monster Calls follows Conor (Lewis MacDougall), a young boy who receives a visit from a creature (Liam Neeson) that isn’t the one he’s been expecting. He thought it would be the one from his nightmare, the one he’s had every nice since mum (Felicity Jones) started her treatment – but this monster is something ancient and wild, And it’s after the most dangerous thing of all...

When is the movie out?

A Monster Calls opens in UK cinemas on October 21st

What’s the book about?

Well, it’s actually a catalogue of magical creatures, so you won’t exactly find the film’s tale hidden between the pages. But you never know what JK Rowling is planning, so you might just find a whole host of Fantastic Beasts snippets concealed within.

When is the movie out?

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them opens in UK cinemas on November 18th

What’s the book about?

A mysterious island. An abandoned orphanage. And strange collection of curious photographs, to paraphrase the official blurb. Sixteen-year-old Jacob (Asa Butterfield) finds himself heading to a remote island off the coast of Wales after a horrific family tragedy, and discovers the crumbling ruins of Miss Peregrine’s (Eva Green) Home for Peculiar Children there. It doesn’t take him long to discover that the children might well have been taken to the island for a rather good reason, and that these possibly dangerous creatures could actually still be alive… Trust Tim Burton to bring that spine-tingling tale to life.

When is the movie out?

An exact release date has yet to be confirmed due to production scheduling issues, but Ms Peregrine’s Home for Peculiars is currently pencilled in for release on December 25th

What’s the book about?

Online privacy is at the heart of this thriller about a young woman called Mae (Emma Watson) who is hired to work for the Circle, the world’s most powerful internet company. Mae thinks she’s hit the jackpot when she gets a taste of life on the sprawling campus of the company that links users’ personal emails, social media, banking, and purchasing with their universal operating system, resulting in one online identity and a new age of civility and transparency. But as her role becomes increasingly public, things take a turn for the worse and she finds herself in the middle of a modern nightmare.

When is the movie out?

An official release date for The Circle has yet to be confirmed but it’s scheduled to hit UK cinemas in 2016

What’s the book about?

Set in a dystopian future, The Girl Will All The Gifts introduces us to Melanie, a 10 year old who can’t understand why the guards point their guns at her when she leaves her cell to go to school – or why her teacher (Gemma Arterton) never smiles when she tells her what she wants to be when she grows up. Because there’s something about Melanie, that makes the little genius far more dangerous than she could ever imagine. And just when Dr Caldwell (Glenn Close) decides it’s time to make use of the little girl, all hell breaks loose...

When is the movie out?

Advertisement

An official release date has yet to be confirmed but The Girl With All The Gifts is scheduled for release in 2016