10 things you might not know about Eddie Redmayne
From the interview that made him cry to his karaoke song of choice...
Following his success at this year’s Golden Globes – where he was crowned best actor for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything – we felt it was high time we got to know more about Eddie Redmayne.
Why did Pharrell Williams make him cry? What’s his karaoke song of choice? Does he prefer shower gel or soap?! Yes, the important stuff…
He auditioned for the Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit
It may be difficult to imagine anyone but Martin Freeman playing Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit trilogy; those huge rubber feet only suit so many people. Redmayne will never know if he could have carried them off after putting on a different voice for the audition didn’t work out…
His wife was half an hour late to their wedding
Redmayne's wife Hannah Bagshawe, whom he married over Christmas, was thirty minutes late to their nuptials. But as Redmayne explains, the financial publicist has never been on time for anything in her life, so while everyone else was panicking, he was cool as a cucumber waiting for her to walk down the aisle. It’s a bride’s job to be a little late anyway, isn’t it?
Pharrell made him cry
During an interview with Oprah, Pharrell Williams was overcome with emotion while talking about the success of the most downloaded track of all time 'Happy'. It's a moment which, Redmayne tells GQ, made him cry too. “He cried, and I cried... That song genuinely makes me smile, which I think is its purpose.”
Prince William boasts about going to school with him
While sitting alongside Prince William at a charity dinner our future King “name dropped” Eddie Redmayne into the conversation, according to Jonathan Ross. The chat show host explained that the prince asked Ross if he'd seen anything with Redmayne in before telling him he went to school with the actor. Smooth, eh?
Puff Daddy picked his moment to tell Redmayne he was a fan
Attending the Golden Globes as part of the Les Miserables cast in 2013, Redmayne popped to the toilet. During his comfort break, Puff Daddy told him, “I like your work”. Toilet-related stage fright followed, quite understandably…