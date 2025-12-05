If seeing Zach Bryan live has been on your bucket list for a while, we’ve got the best tips and tricks for getting a guaranteed seat to his new live tour next summer.

The iconic singer is returning to the UK and Ireland stage for eight nights next month, heading to cities like London, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cork.

The new show is titled With Heaven On Tour and considering how popular his last tour was – Quittin' Time in 2024 – we know demand is going to be high.

So, we'd suggest skipping the queue stress and getting yourself a VIP ticket with Seat Unique. Now on sale, these hospitality packages allow you to see the concert in comfort and style, with extra perks to make your day feel special.

Buy Zach Bryan VIP tickets at Seat Unique

Zach Bryan's UK tour will run from 12th to 24th June 2026. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

12th Jun 2026 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

14th Jun 2026 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield

16th Jun 2026 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

17th Jun 2026 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20th Jun 2026 – Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

21st Jun 2026 – Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

23rd Jun 2026 – Belfast, Boucher Playing Fields

24th Jun 2026 – Belfast, Boucher Playing Fields

When do tickets go on sale for Zach Bryan's UK tour?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 5th December, so get ready to scoop up Seat Unique's hospitality packages for the London and Edinburgh dates.

What premium tickets and hospitality packages are on offer for Zach Bryan's UK tour?

There are currently four tiers of Seat Unique VIP packages available for the Tottenham shows and three for Edinburgh. Here they are:

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Private Sideline Suite

Premium Seat

The H Club

Tunnel Club

Scottish Gas Murrayfield:

Bar

Gold

Platinum

