This classic tale needs no introduction. Based on the classic book series by L Frank Baum, the MGM film came out in 1939 and is now one of the most watched films of all time. It was also a critical success, winning three Oscars.

This production will see some beloved UK stars taking to the stage. Fans of Drag Race will be delighted to see Drag Race UK Season One winner The Vivienne reprise her role as The Wicked Witch of the West, alongside Aston Merrygold of JLS fame as the Tin Man once again.

Theatre goers can expect to hear all the classic tracks from the original MGM film, including We're Off To See The Wizard, Over The Rainbow and Follow The Yellow Brick Road.

Not only that, the production also includes some new additional songs composed by Andrew Lloyd-Webber with lyrics by Tim Rice – what a treat!

Sounds good? Of course it does! We've rounded up everything you need to know about securing your ticket to see The Wizard of Oz, including how to sign up to the exclusive pre-sale at LW Theatres.

After all, there's no place like the West End, there's no place like the West End, there's no place like the West End...

You don't have to travel Somewhere Over The Rainbow to catch the latest show. The Wizard of Oz will be playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre for a limited four-week run, from Thursday 15th August until Sunday 8th September.

When do The Wizard of Oz tickets go on sale?

You can sign up for an exclusive pre-sale via LW Theatres, allowing you to access tickets on Wednesday 27th March.

General sale tickets will go live on Thursday 28th March.

How much are The Wizard of Oz tickets?

Tickets start at £20 without fees, and all ticket prices include a £1.70 restoration levy.

How to get The Wizard of Oz tickets

Simply head on over to the LW Theatres once tickets have gone live to snag a spot at the showing of your choosing.

