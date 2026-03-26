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London's West End sells more tickets than the Premier League – Why do we still not take theatre seriously?
World Theatre Day seems like the perfect time to shine a light on what's holding theatre back in the UK.
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Published: Thursday, 26 March 2026 at 7:00 am
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