This tour will be celebrating the release of the duo's seventh album, Clancy, which will be released on 17th May 2024, exactly nine years after the release of Blurryface (which makes this RadioTimes.com writer feel more than a little old).

Lead singles Overcompensate and Next Semester have already been released, along with their official music videos. If you like what you've heard so far, Clancy is available to pre-order now as a CD or vinyl.

Grammy award-winning duo Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are an almost undefinable musical act. Their sound blends and mixes genre effortlessly, combining everything from rap and hip-hop to screamo, with plenty of ukulele thrown in there too.

This unique style, combined with their close and personal interactions with fans, means that they've gained a huge and devoted following since the release of their first album in 2009.

The band's major breakthrough came in 2011, with the release of their album Vessel, which went Platinum in the US and led to the pair touring with Fall Out Boy and playing major festivals including Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo.

Things kept going up and up for Twenty One Pilots, with their 2015 release Blurryface reaching Number One in the USA, their Suicide Squad contribution Heathens earning them a Grammy nod and 2018's Trench topping the US Alternative Rock albums.

We don't Doubt that this will be their most impressive tour to date; but you can be The Judge of that. Here's everything you need to know, from a full list of show dates to pre-sale information.

Twenty One Pilots will be playing six different UK and Ireland venues across seven dates — maybe even in your Hometown. Here's a full list:

When do Twenty One Pilots tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 5th April.

Twenty One Pilots pre-sale

If you fancy snagging tickets earlier, there are a number of pre-sales on offer to help you do just that.

Please note that each pre-sale isn't applicable to every show. We've put together this handy guide to help you make sense of it all:

OVO pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 3rd April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Glasgow

Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 3rd April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Glasgow, Manchester

Album pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 3rd April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Glasgow, Birmingham, Belfast, Manchester, London, Dublin

Three pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 3rd April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Manchester

Three+ pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 3rd April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Dublin

Live Nation pre-sale (10am on Thursday 4th April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Glasgow, Manchester

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (10am on Thursday 4th April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Glasgow

SSE pre-sale (10am on Thursday 4th April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Belfast

MCD pre-sale (10am on Thursday 4th April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Dublin

Promoter pre-sale (10am on Thursday 4th April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Belfast

Venue pre-sale (10am on Thursday 4th April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Manchester

Spotify pre-sale (12pm on Thursday 4th April until 9am on Friday 5th April): Belfast, Manchester, Dublin

How to get Twenty One Pilots tickets as first pre-sale goes live

Friend, Please make sure to have your Ticketmaster login details ready on Friday morning for general sale tickets or for your desired pre-sale dates.

We recommend getting online at least ten minutes before tickets go on sale, as demand is expected to be high. If you're after some more tips and tricks to avoid getting Stressed Out, check out our guide to beating the Ticketmaster queue.

We've also got all the need-to-know info about how to avoid booking fees and how to get cheap concert tickets.