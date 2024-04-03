How to get Twenty One Pilots UK tour tickets as first Ticketmaster pre-sale goes live
The genre-hopping duo are heading on their biggest headline tour to date next year.
Listen up Heathens: Twenty One Pilots are heading on their twelfth tour.
The Clancy World Tour is set to kick things off in August 2025 in North America, before moving on to Australia, New Zealand and wrapping things up here in Europe.
This tour will be celebrating the release of the duo's seventh album, Clancy, which will be released on 17th May 2024, exactly nine years after the release of Blurryface (which makes this RadioTimes.com writer feel more than a little old).
Lead singles Overcompensate and Next Semester have already been released, along with their official music videos. If you like what you've heard so far, Clancy is available to pre-order now as a CD or vinyl.
More like this
Pre-order Clancy vinyl at Amazon
Grammy award-winning duo Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are an almost undefinable musical act. Their sound blends and mixes genre effortlessly, combining everything from rap and hip-hop to screamo, with plenty of ukulele thrown in there too.
This unique style, combined with their close and personal interactions with fans, means that they've gained a huge and devoted following since the release of their first album in 2009.
The band's major breakthrough came in 2011, with the release of their album Vessel, which went Platinum in the US and led to the pair touring with Fall Out Boy and playing major festivals including Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo.
Things kept going up and up for Twenty One Pilots, with their 2015 release Blurryface reaching Number One in the USA, their Suicide Squad contribution Heathens earning them a Grammy nod and 2018's Trench topping the US Alternative Rock albums.
We don't Doubt that this will be their most impressive tour to date; but you can be The Judge of that. Here's everything you need to know, from a full list of show dates to pre-sale information.
Buy Twenty One Pilots tickets at Ticketmaster
Twenty One Pilots Clancy world tour: UK and Ireland dates and venues
Twenty One Pilots will be playing six different UK and Ireland venues across seven dates — maybe even in your Hometown. Here's a full list:
- 5th May 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 6th May 2025 — Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- 8th May 2025 — Belfast, SSE Arena
- 9th May 2025 — Dublin, 3Arena
- 11th May 2025 — Manchester, AO Arena
- 13th May 2025 — London, The O2
- 14th May 2025 — London, The O2
Buy Twenty One Pilots tickets at Ticketmaster
When do Twenty One Pilots tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 5th April.
Buy Twenty One Pilots tickets at Ticketmaster
Twenty One Pilots pre-sale
If you fancy snagging tickets earlier, there are a number of pre-sales on offer to help you do just that.
Please note that each pre-sale isn't applicable to every show. We've put together this handy guide to help you make sense of it all:
- OVO pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 3rd April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Glasgow
- Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 3rd April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Glasgow, Manchester
- Album pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 3rd April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Glasgow, Birmingham, Belfast, Manchester, London, Dublin
- Three pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 3rd April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Manchester
- Three+ pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 3rd April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Dublin
- Live Nation pre-sale (10am on Thursday 4th April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Glasgow, Manchester
- Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (10am on Thursday 4th April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Glasgow
- SSE pre-sale (10am on Thursday 4th April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Belfast
- MCD pre-sale (10am on Thursday 4th April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Dublin
- Promoter pre-sale (10am on Thursday 4th April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Belfast
- Venue pre-sale (10am on Thursday 4th April until 9:30am on Friday 5th April): Manchester
- Spotify pre-sale (12pm on Thursday 4th April until 9am on Friday 5th April): Belfast, Manchester, Dublin
Buy Twenty One Pilots tickets at Ticketmaster
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get Twenty One Pilots tickets as first pre-sale goes live
Friend, Please make sure to have your Ticketmaster login details ready on Friday morning for general sale tickets or for your desired pre-sale dates.
We recommend getting online at least ten minutes before tickets go on sale, as demand is expected to be high. If you're after some more tips and tricks to avoid getting Stressed Out, check out our guide to beating the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Twenty One Pilots tickets at Ticketmaster
We've also got all the need-to-know info about how to avoid booking fees and how to get cheap concert tickets.