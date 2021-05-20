Tina: The Tina Turner Musical returns to West End – reopen dates and how to get tickets

Another musical is set to return to the stage as Tina – The Tina Turner Musical announced it will reopen on 28th July, 2021.

The cast will be led by Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo as Tina and Ike respectively. Chanel Haynes will make her West End debut as Aisha Jawando’s understudy. Further casting is due to be announced soon.

The musical is based on the life and music of Tina Turner, and was produced in association with the singer herself.

The show is taking booking until 26th June, 2021 with new Sunday performances added to the run.

In a statement Tina Turner said: “Music has had the power to pull me out of my darkest moments and rejoice during my happiest. To announce the re-opening of our West End show, where my musical had its premiere, means so much to me.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Tina family and our fans from around the world for their continued love and support during these unprecedented times. Let my story be a celebration, a reminder of our resilience and our ability to overcome hardship together.”

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the show is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Tina – Tina Turner the Musical is one of the first shows to return since restrictions lifted on 17th May. Government guidance now allows musicals to open with social distancing, with the aim to open fully with no social distancing from 21st June.

More musicals have announced their plans to reopen this week, we’ve broken down what musicals you can now book below:

May

The Mousetrap – reopened 17th May

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – reopens 20th May

Les Misérables’ – reopens 20th May 20 – 5th September in concert, then full musical from 25th September

Magic Mike Live’ – reopens 21st May

Six’ – reopens 21st May

June

The Play That Goes Wrong’ – reopens 18th June

Hairspray’ – now runs 21st Jun – 29th September

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’ – reopens 24th June

July

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ – now runs 1st July – 5th September

The Prince of Egypt’ – reopens 1st July

Pretty Woman: The Musical’ – reopens 8th July

Come from Away’ – reopens 22nd July

The Phantom of the Opera’ – reopens 27th July

The Lion King’ – reopens 29th July

Singin’ in the Rain’ – now runs 30th July – 5th September

August

Witness for the Prosecution’ – reopens 3rd August

Leopoldstadt’ – reopens for a limited season, 7th August – 30th October

Mary Poppins’ – reopens 7th August

Hamilton’ – reopens 19th August

Mamma Mia!’ – reopens 25th August

September

The Woman in Black’ – reopens 7th September

Matilda the Musical’ – reopens 16th September

& Juliet’ – reopens 24th September

Wicked – reopens September, tickets went on sale 17th May

October

Mamma Mia! The Party’ – reopens 1st October

Only Fools and Horses the Musical’ – reopens 1st October

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ – tickets available from 14th October, no confirmed official reopening date

Other Musicals

The Book of Mormon’ – reopens 15th November

Dear Evan Hansen – will open but no dates yet

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, Thriller Live and Waitress have all closed permanently, but were due to end their runs in 2020 anyway.

Fancy a TV show instead? Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.