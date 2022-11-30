The Weeknd — AKA Abel Makkonen Tesfaye — announced the tour following the success of his latest album Dawn FM, which was released at the beginning of the year and included hit singles like Out of Time and Take My Breath.

The Weeknd recently announced a huge European tour including UK and Ireland shows set to take place in 2023. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to bag tickets today.

Known for his dark lyrical stylings, chart-topping albums and hits like Blinding Lights, The Weeknd's tour will take him to destinations like Barcelona, Stockholm and Paris throughout next summer. Read on for our guide to getting tickets to his UK and Ireland After Hours til Dawn shows.

There are just three opportunities to see The Weeknd live in the UK and Ireland as part of this 2023 tour. The Weeknd has three dates in the UK, in Manchester, Dublin and London.

Here is a full list of the UK dates and venues for 2023:

The Weeknd UK 2023 tour: when are tickets on sale?

The O2 Priority presale for the two England dates is available now, while further presale tickets with different eligibility criteria will be available on Thursday 1st December from midday and 2pm.

For the Dublin gig, the presale begins on Thursday 1st December at 2pm.

The general sale begins on Friday 2nd December at midday.

How to get tickets for The Weeknd UK 2023 tour

The trick to making sure you bag tickets is heading onto the Ticketmaster site well before the start time of the ticket sale you're eligible for.

Really, the best way to avoid the queue is to make sure you're eligible for a presale. However, heading onto the site before the general sale begins is normally more than enough to secure tickets.

