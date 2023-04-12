After selling out 17 cities in North America, SZA, or Solána Imani Rowe, will be taking her tracks on the road this summer for 10 European shows. Starting in June, the singer has booked four performances in the UK which includes two back-to-back nights at the O2 Arena.

As if British R&B fans didn’t have enough to be excited about with Beyoncé gracing our shores in 2023. Now, we’re being honoured with the arrival of another member of the R&B royal family, SZA, who’s extended her knock-out SOS tour to the UK.

The 33-year-old will be performing some of the new hits from her album SOS, including Kill Bill and Shirt, as well as diving back into her back catalogue of songs with the likes of The Weekend and Love Galore.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, she’ll also be joined by the young British songwriter RAYE, who we’re big fans of at RadioTimes.com, and who’s heading out on her own tour this winter. Plus, SZA has the incredible habit of surprising her fans with the arrival of a big name, in the past she’s seen the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Summer Walker and Lizzo join her mid-performance – so keep your eyes peeled!

As only her second album, the success of SOS is a testament to how talented a writer and performer SZA is. In 2013, the singer was signed to the record label Top Dawg Entertainment, and after just one year she was co-writing the song Feeling Myself with Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé. In 2016, she was featured on Rihanna's song Consideration and in 2018 she was nominated for an Oscar after collaborating with Kendrick Lamar on the Black Panther soundtrack.

Her own debut album Ctrl became the second longest-charting R&B album by a woman in history and even earned her a spot on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. So yeah, she’s a pretty awesome woman.

Now, she’s taking her latest album on tour, which by the way claimed 10 non-consecutive weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart – so you’d be mad to miss her. Here’s how you can grab a ticket.

SZA’s European leg of the tour will run throughout June ending with a final show in Dublin’s 3Arena. Then, in September, she’s back out in the States again for another huge string of performances. Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues:

SZA UK tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for the Manchester, Glasgow, and Dublin legs of SZA’s SOS tour are on sale now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 12th April). This pre-sale is for O2 Priority customers but don’t worry if you’re too late, because a second pre-sale will run on Thursday 13th April across all the shows for Live Nation members.

General Sale begins on Friday 14th April at midday, so when your alarm goes off don’t press the snooze button. Instead, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy SZA tickets at Ticketmaster

