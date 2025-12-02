As if things couldn't get even more exciting for Stranger Things fans, LEGO has revealed their brand new Stranger Things set.

The 2,539-piece set is a replica of the iconic Creel House from the series, and is LEGO's first ever transforming LEGO house set.

The Creel House set boasts a detailed façade and seven furnished rooms, as well as iconic vehicles like Steve’s car and the WSQK radio station van, as well as plenty of easter eggs from across all five seasons of the show.

Speaking about the set, creators of the show Ross and Matt Duffer said: “We grew up obsessed with the LEGO brand, so seeing Stranger Things rebuilt in bricks is honestly surreal.

"With the show heading into its final chapter - and hitting the 10-year mark - bringing the Creel House to life this way feels like the perfect celebration of the world and the fans who made all of this possible.”

We've put together everything you need to know about Stranger Things: The Creel new LEGO set, including release date, free gift info and more.

LEGO Insiders will be able to buy the new set from 1st January 2026, the day after the Stranger Things season 5 finale airs.

Other customers can purchase it from 4th January 2026 onwards.

Which minifigures come with the Stranger Things: The Creel House set?

This set comes with a stellar minifigure line-up, including Eleven, Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Holly, Steve, Nancy, Robin, Jonathan, Max, Mr Whatsit and Vecna.

How to get Stranger Things Creel House LEGO set free gift

WSQK Radio Station LEGO set. LEGO

As if this set couldn't get any better, it also comes with a free gift.

Customers who order The Creel House shortly after release will receive a free WSQK radio station set with their purchase, which includes Joyce Byers and Sheriff Hopper minifigures.

However, in order to receive the free gift, you must buy the set between 1st and 7th January 2026.

How much is Stranger Things LEGO Creel House set?

Stranger Things: The Creel House is priced at £249.99 on the LEGO website.

How to get Stranger Things Creel House LEGO set

The Creel House LEGO set is not available to pre-order on the LEGO site as of yet – if this changes, we'll be sure to update you.

Head to the LEGO site on Sunday 4th January 2026 to get your hands on the new set the first day sales are live to the general public.

If you want access to the new set earlier than 4th January 2026, you can sign up to become a LEGO Insider. Not only will you get early access to the new Stranger Things set, you'll also receive access to discounts, exclusive merch and early access to new sets.

