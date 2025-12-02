❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
How and when to buy the new LEGO Stranger Things: The Creel House set – and how to claim free gift
Here's how you can own The Creel House — if you dare...
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 2 December 2025 at 5:24 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad