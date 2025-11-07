It's that time of year again. Each Black Friday season, LEGO announce a brand-new set, much to the excitement of us LEGO fans.

In 2025, LEGO has blown everyone's expectations out of the water by revealing that their new Black Friday set will be the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D, LEGO's first ever Star Trek model.

The ship is almost a whopping two feet long and has a detachable command saucer, just like in the show. It's made up of 3,600 pieces and also features an opening shuttlebay and two mini shuttlepods.

This highly detailed replica comes with nine minifigures and authentic details from the franchise, including warp nacelles with distinctive red and blue detailing and a secondary hull.

If you're excited to get your hands on this piece of LEGO and Star Trek history, we've put together the ultimate guide to help you boldly go where no LEGO fan has gone before.

The USS Enterprise Star Trek LEGO set will be officially released in the UK on Black Friday, which falls this year on Friday 28th November. The official release time is midnight GMT.

Which minifigures come with the LEGO USS Enterprise set?

LEGO minifigures included with new U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D set. LEGO

With the new LEGO Star Trek set, you're not just getting the USS Enterprise model; you're also getting a set of nine LEGO minifigures.

The minifigures included with the ship are Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, Counsellor Deanna Troi, Bartender Guinan, and Wesley Crusher.

Each one comes with their own unique features, including a teacup, portable tractor beam generator and trombone with stand.

How much is the USS Enterprise Star Trek LEGO set?

The official price for the new LEGO Black Friday 2025 set has been revealed as £349.99.

Will the USS Enterprise Star Trek LEGO set be discounted for Black Friday?

LEGO is always a very active participant in the Black Friday sales, offering discounts on sets that span a range of franchises and interests.

As the new Star Trek LEGO set will only be officially released on the day of Black Friday, we're unlikely to see any monetary discounts.

However, LEGO are currently offering a free gift with your purchase: the Type-15 Shuttlepod.

This minifigure-scale craft is packed full of authentic details, from the opening wing doors to the LCARS system display. It also comes with an Ensign Ro Laren minifigure.

How to buy the USS Enterprise Star Trek LEGO set in the UK

The SS Enterprise Star Trek LEGO set is not available to pre-order on the LEGO site as of yet – if this changes, we'll be sure to update you.

The set is due to go live at midnight GMT on Friday 28th November, so if you want to be in with the best chance of getting your hands on it ASAP, we'd suggest waiting up a little bit and heading to the LEGO site for the official release time.

If you're more of an early bird, you can try the site when you wake up on the morning of 28th November. However, as this is LEGO's first ever Star Trek set, demand is set to be high, so you may not want to risk it.

