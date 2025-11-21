London's Old Vic Theatre will soon be hosting another run of their smash-hit adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Penned by Adolescence writer Jack Thorne, this version has been held for nine straight Christmases, always pulling in a high-profile actor like Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston and John Simm.

This year, it's the turn of Slow Horses actor Paul Hilton, who spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about preparing for the role, in particular, how to keep it feeling fresh.

"I'm absolutely loath to repeat somebody else's performance, so I'm resisting obvious choices and trying to really connect it to my own life experience, because in Jack's version, it's a very domestic, 21st Century psychological, realistic account.

"So I'm just looking for the truth of every connection, every line, and I don't feel a pressure to have to do anything other than the work that I would normally do on any role."

He continued: "I've got this thing that Scrooge is an everyman character, that we all have aspects of Scrooge. We all recognise the curmudgeonly, the emotionally detached, the aggressive patriarch. We all have the experience of wanting to just shut the world out and preserve ourselves.

"Scrooge is blinkered by self interest and obviously money and I think everybody has a feeling about that. The world is run by people like that."

The Company in A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic. Manuel Harlan

Hilton made it clear however that accepting the "iconic" role was an absolute "no brainer" and that inheriting it from other actors turned out to be a gift: "It's very rare to arrive on the first day of rehearsal and the full costume to be there.

"So I've been rehearsing in the costume, which is a layer which you would normally apply much further down the line. So I would say that from day one, I felt I've been wearing the character. I haven't had to reach for him."

Plus, Thorne's changes to the Dickens story have long been a part of the show's success, making it different enough for audiences and actors to enjoy.

"I haven't once referenced the original while in the rehearsal room," said Hilton, "Jack has created something which speaks to a modern audience. It's a hybrid. It addresses diversity issues, gender, and it has to address these things because these are the times that we live in."

Hilton finished up by discussing his hope for his time in the show before inevitably passing the baton on next year: "I hope the audiences, without exception, leave the theatre having seen this show with a sense of hope, a sense of community and optimism about the future. In an increasingly Dark World, we've never needed this story more."

When is A Christmas Carol showing in London?

Paul Hilton's time as the tight-fisted hand to the grind stone will take place at The Old Vic theatre in Waterloo from 12th November to 10th January 2025.

To get there you can head to Waterloo (Bakerloo, Northern, Jubilee, Waterloo & City line) or Waterloo East (National Rail).

How to get A Christmas Carol tickets

How much do A Christmas Carol West End tickets cost?

Tickets start at £26.50 and go up to £40, £53, £72 and £84 depending on where you sit. However, the starting price for peak times such as weekends will be £30.

