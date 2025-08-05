Once again the classic Dickens story has been adapted by acclaimed Adolescence writer Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus, who will step down from The Old Vic in 2026 after 11 years at the helm.

In a press release, Warchus said: "I'm so excited that the great Paul Hilton will be joining us as Ebenezer Scrooge, taking the production into its ninth year.

"After decades of extraordinarily brilliant performances, Paul has become one of the most highly regarded and beloved actors in the world. I’ve been in awe of his work for many years and I’m truly delighted that he’s agreed to take up the mantle of one of Dickens’ most unforgettable characters."

Hilton added: “At its best, theatre is a transformative ritualistic experience and to play Ebenezer Scrooge in Matthew Warchus's beautiful production of A Christmas Carol, in the magical Old Vic theatre that sings with the Ghosts and Spirits of the Past, Present and the Future, is a tremendous honour and a privilege. Living the dream.”

Tickets for this year's production are already on sale, so here's how you can get yourself a spot this Christmas.

When is A Christmas Carol showing in London?

Paul Hilton's time as the tight-fisted hand to the grind stone will take place at The Old Vic theatre in Waterloo from 12th November to 10th January 2025.

To get there you can head to Waterloo (Bakerloo, Northern, Jubilee, Waterloo & City line) or Waterloo East (National Rail).

How to get A Christmas Carol tickets

Tickets are on sale now at LOVETheatre, or you can buy tickets through the brand new Radio Times Theatre Pass.

How much do A Christmas Carol West End tickets cost?

Tickets start at £26.50 and go up to £40, £53, £72 and £84 depending on where you sit. However, the starting price for peak times such as weekends will be £30.

