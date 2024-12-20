Rapper Fat Joe will also open for the duo in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

This will mark Paul's biggest UK tour to date. He last came across the pond for his 2023 Scorcha tour which celebrated his 8th studio album.

In the announcement he said: "I can’t wait to bring it to the UK for something special with Ashanti and Fat Joe. I love my British fans. This will be my biggest UK tour yet, and my first time in Ireland – it’s gonna be fire, you know what to do, come through!"

Here's how you can get tickets.

Sean Paul is coming to 13 cities in the UK and Ireland in 2025. He will be co-headlining with Ashanti at all venues except Belfast, Aberdeen, Brighton and Bournemouth. The two will also be joined by rapper Fat Joe at the London, Birmingham and Manchester dates.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 20th December.

Yes. You can find hospitality packages from official partner Seat Unique.

These start at £83 and include prime seats, additional merch and access to food and drink vendors.

