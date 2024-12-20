How to get Sean Paul and Ashanti tickets as sale goes live for huge new UK tour
The duo will be heading around the UK in 2025.
Sean Paul and Ashanti have announced a 2025 Bring It tour.
The pair will be co-headlining at nine venues across the UK and Ireland next April while Paul will be performing at an additional four venues solo.
Rapper Fat Joe will also open for the duo in London, Birmingham and Manchester.
This will mark Paul's biggest UK tour to date. He last came across the pond for his 2023 Scorcha tour which celebrated his 8th studio album.
In the announcement he said: "I can’t wait to bring it to the UK for something special with Ashanti and Fat Joe. I love my British fans. This will be my biggest UK tour yet, and my first time in Ireland – it’s gonna be fire, you know what to do, come through!"
Here's how you can get tickets.
What are the Sean Paul and Ashanti UK tour dates and venues?
Sean Paul is coming to 13 cities in the UK and Ireland in 2025. He will be co-headlining with Ashanti at all venues except Belfast, Aberdeen, Brighton and Bournemouth. The two will also be joined by rapper Fat Joe at the London, Birmingham and Manchester dates.
- 8th Apr 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 9th Apr 2025 – Belfast, SSE Arena
- 11th Apr 2025 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 12th Apr 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 13th Apr 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 15th Apr 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 16th Apr 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 18th Apr 2025 – London, OVO Arena Wembley
- 19th Apr 2025 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 20th Apr 2025 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 22nd Apr 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 23rd Apr 2025 – Brighton, The Centre
- 24th Apr 2025 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
How to buy Sean Paul and Ashanti tickets
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 20th December.
Are there hospitality seats available for the Sean Paul and Ashanti UK tour dates?
Yes. You can find hospitality packages from official partner Seat Unique.
These start at £83 and include prime seats, additional merch and access to food and drink vendors.
