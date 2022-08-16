How to get England tickets for the 2022 Autumn Nations Series at Twickenham

Taking place throughout November, the Autumn Nations Series will see a host of top teams face off in compelling and competitive international fixtures.

International rugby is back with a bang this autumn. If you're looking forward to the Autumn Nations Series, this guide tells you everything you need to know to get tickets and see England play top-ranked sides live.

Buy Autumn Nations Series rugby tickets at England Rugby

In their first match, England will face Argentina on November 6th in the first of four scheduled matches at Twickenham. On the 12th they'll face Japan and on the 19th there's a mouth-watering clash between England and the All Blacks. On the 26th, England will host South Africa.

It's an enticing list of fixtures and one that rugby fans are sure to want to make the trip to Twickenham for, so read on for our complete guide to getting tickets.

When are 2022 Autumn Nations Series rugby tickets on sale?

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from just £23 for England vs Japan on 12th November. There are also tickets on sale for England vs Argentina, which is the week before.

However, at present, tickets for England vs New Zealand and England vs South Africa are only available to England Rugby members.

There are also a range of special tickets available for those wanting parking, travel, or a VIP experience.

Buy Autumn Nations Series rugby tickets at England Rugby

When are England playing in the Autumn Nations Series 2022?

England are playing several times throughout November, with Autumn Nations Series matches set to take place on four successive weekends that month. Every match will be held at Twickenham.

Here are the dates for each England match in the 2022 Autumn Nations Series:

How to get 2022 Autumn Nations Series rugby tickets

Tickets for the Argentina and Japan games are available right now for both members and non-members of England Rugby. Prices start at £23 for England vs Japan and £28 for England vs Argentina.

Tickets are being sold via the England Rugby website.

Buy Autumn Nations Series rugby tickets at England Rugby

Advertisement

For more great sporting days out, take a look at our guide on how to get cheap football tickets or head over to our Going Out section for more great events.