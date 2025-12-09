With the end of 2025 rapidly approaching, we're expecting to see Rosalía's LUX top the best album of the year lists.

Rosalía's latest album was released in November to widespread critical and commercial acclaim. Blending elements of styles including flamenco, reggaeton and classical music, LUX has been recognised as a groundbreaking moment in popular music. Plus, it features Rosalía singing in a whopping 13 languages!

This latest album stands alongside Motomami and El Mal Querer to give Rosalía a truly generational run. It's no wonder that people are hailing her as the new Bjork (who also features on LUX).

With all this growing praise, Rosalía's LUX world tour is set to be in extremely high demand. Here's how you can get your hands on tickets today.

Much to the dismay of UK fans, Rosalía has only announced one UK tour date:

5th May 2026 — London, The O2

If you want to be in with a better chance of getting your hands on tickets, there are also plenty of European dates you can also try for:

22nd March 2026 — Zurich, Hallenstadion

25th March 2026 — Assago, Unipol Forum

30th March 2026 — Madrid, Movistar Arena

1st April 2026 — Madrid, Movistar Arena

3rd April 2026 — Madrid, Movistar Arena

4th April 2026 — Madrid, Movistar Arena

13th April 2026 — Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

15th April 2026 — Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

17th April 2026 — Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

18th April 2026 — Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

22nd April 2026 — Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

27th April 2026 — Antwerp, AFAS Dome

29th April 2026 — Cologne, LANXESS arena

1st May 2026 — Berlin, Uber Arena

When do Rosalía tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Thursday 11th December.

Are there Rosalía pre-sale tickets?

There's only one pre-sale for the UK date, which is artist pre-sale. In order to get your hands on this, you either need to have ordered LUX through the Official Music Store before 11:59pm on Sunday 7th December, or filled out a registration form through the Official Music Store before 11:59pm on Sunday 7th December.

You should have received an email on Monday 8th December with a pre-sale code and link.

Artist pre-sale will be live from 10am on Tuesday 9th December until 9am on Thursday 11th December.

How to get Rosalía tickets

As Rosalía has only announced one UK show, demand is set to be extremely high.

We'd recommend getting online around 30 minutes before tickets go on sale to be with with the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Tickets are also available at alternative sites including AXS and Live Nation, where there may be lower demand.

