Jordan Stephens and Harley Sulé first met in Brighton in 2006, before attending BRIT School together. The pair then went on to capture the heart of the nation with unforgettable anthems like Mama Do the Hump and Skip to the Good Bit.

Rizzle Kicks went on hiatus shortly after, as both Jordan and Harley decided to focus on personal mental health matters. Now they're back and going to embark on another UK tour, much to the delight of the Great British public.

We've rounded up everything you need to know in order to get your hands on a coveted ticket.

Here's where you can catch Rizzle Kicks this November:

What time do Rizzle Kicks tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 4th July 2025.

How to get Rizzle Kicks tickets

Head to the Ticketmaster website at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale, and be sure to have your login information to hand.

Tickets are also available on several other platforms, including See Tickets and Live Nation.

