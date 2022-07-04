One of the most innovative and fast-growing combat sports organisations out there, the PFL pits elite MMA fighters against each other in a league format. There's three points for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss. There are also bonus points for finishing a fight inside the distance.

The Professional Fighters League is headed to the UK, with two huge fight nights set to take place. MMA fans have lots to look forward to, as the dramatic conclusion of the current PFL season is set to take place on British shores. Here's our guide to the PFL and how to get tickets.

Each weight class 'league' has ten fighters who fight twice in the 'regular season'. Then the season concludes with the top four fighters in each division facing off in two 'playoffs', with the overall winner of those playoffs bagging themselves $1m. It's a simple and appealing structure that manages to cut out any 'will they, won't they' business negotiations around big fights. Competitors fight for their place in the league and — in each season — an overall champ is crowned.

This season, the first playoff is set to take place at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theatre in New York on 5th August. Then the PFL is headed to the UK for the remaining playoffs.

Sounds good, right? Read on for the latest on the UK events and our guide to grabbing your tickets.

When is Professional Fighters League in the UK?

The first round of PFL playoffs to take place in the UK this year will be in Cardiff on 13th August, at the Motorpoint Arena.

Then the league is headed to London with more bouts to take place at the Copper Box Arena on 20th August.

How to get tickets for Professional Fighters League UK events

Tickets for the Professional Fighters League 2022 events in Cardiff and in London are available on Ticketmaster now.

What to expect at Professional Fighters League

Both events will feature playoff bouts, meaning that the league's top fighters will be competing. It's a great opportunity to see elite MMA right here in the UK.

At the Cardiff event, Canada's Rory MacDonald will face Russia's Magomed Umalatov at welterweight. Up at heavyweight, Ante Delija of Croatia will face Brazil's Renan Ferreira.

Then, in London, the USA's Kayla Harrison will face Martina Jindrova from the Czech Republic, at lightweight. On the same card — in a UK vs USA clash — Brendan Loughnane will face off against Chris Wade at featherweight.

There's lots to look forward to for MMA fans. If you're keen to attend the event live and in person, buy tickets via the link below.

