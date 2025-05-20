How to get Oasis UK tour tickets if you didn't get a new Ticketmaster code today
If you didn't receive the coveted Ticketmaster code, Stop Crying Your Heart Out. We're here to show you how you can still get your hands on tickets today.
From the collapse of Ticketmaster to anger over quiz questions and national outcry about dynamic pricing, the Oasis ticket sale has not been without its controversies.
Now it seems like the sale is set to continue, as fans have taken to X to reveal the release of extra tickets to see the Gallagher brothers reunite later this year.
Emails received by selected fans read: "A limited amount of production release tickets have been made available for Oasis Live '25 dates in Cardiff, London and Edinburgh. You have been selected to receive a code for a limited ticket release."
However, if you weren't one of the fortunate ones who received a code in their inbox, there's no need to worry; we're here to show you how you can still get your hands on tickets.
For more in-demand tickets, check out our roundup of the best concerts and tours in the UK in 2025.
What are the Oasis UK tour dates and venues?
Here's a full list of the dates and venues announced for Oasis Live '25:
- 4th July 2025 — Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th July 2025 — Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th July 2025 — Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th July 2025 — Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th July 2025 — Manchester, Heaton Park
- 19th July 2025 — Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th July 2025 — Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th July 2025 — London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th July 2025 — London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th July 2025 — London, Wembley Stadium
- 2nd August 2025 — London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd August 2025 — London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th August 2025 — Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield
- 9th August 2025 — Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield
- 12th August 2025 — Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield
- 16th August 2025 — Dublin, Croke Park
- 27th September 2025 — London, Wembley Stadium
- 28th September 2025 — London, Wembley Stadium
What are the Oasis UK tour ticket prices?
One of the main talking points of Oasis Live '25 is just how expensive the tour tickets have been.
While tickets started off around £150 for standing and around £73-£205 for seated, dynamic pricing quickly saw a price surge, with costs rising hundreds of pounds by the time people made it to checkout.
With Ticketmaster tickets selling out almost immediately, customers now must turn to other sources to find any remaining tickets.
Currently, you can get tickets starting from £234 at Hellotickets, and hospitality packages starting from £1,699 at Seat Unique.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
How to get Oasis UK tour tickets
While you need a code to access Oasis tickets on the Ticketmaster website, there are still relatively well-priced tickets left at Hellotickets, where you can purchase them outright.
You could also opt for one of the hospitality packages available at Seat Unique. While hospitality tickets have a higher price point, purchasing one means you're in with a higher chance of actually getting your hands on a ticket.
Plus, it's no secret that prices have been high for this Oasis tour anyway. If you're a big fan, isn't it worth paying a bit extra to make sure you'll be there?
For more ticketing tips, we've put together guides to the O2 pre-sale and American Express pre-sale.