Emails received by selected fans read: "A limited amount of production release tickets have been made available for Oasis Live '25 dates in Cardiff, London and Edinburgh. You have been selected to receive a code for a limited ticket release."

However, if you weren't one of the fortunate ones who received a code in their inbox, there's no need to worry; we're here to show you how you can still get your hands on tickets.

For more in-demand tickets, check out our roundup of the best concerts and tours in the UK in 2025.

Here's a full list of the dates and venues announced for Oasis Live '25:

What are the Oasis UK tour ticket prices?

One of the main talking points of Oasis Live '25 is just how expensive the tour tickets have been.

While tickets started off around £150 for standing and around £73-£205 for seated, dynamic pricing quickly saw a price surge, with costs rising hundreds of pounds by the time people made it to checkout.

With Ticketmaster tickets selling out almost immediately, customers now must turn to other sources to find any remaining tickets.

Currently, you can get tickets starting from £234 at Hellotickets, and hospitality packages starting from £1,699 at Seat Unique.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to get Oasis UK tour tickets

While you need a code to access Oasis tickets on the Ticketmaster website, there are still relatively well-priced tickets left at Hellotickets, where you can purchase them outright.

You could also opt for one of the hospitality packages available at Seat Unique. While hospitality tickets have a higher price point, purchasing one means you're in with a higher chance of actually getting your hands on a ticket.

Plus, it's no secret that prices have been high for this Oasis tour anyway. If you're a big fan, isn't it worth paying a bit extra to make sure you'll be there?

Ad

For more ticketing tips, we've put together guides to the O2 pre-sale and American Express pre-sale.