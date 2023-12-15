This will be the second time Kahan touches down on British soil in 2024, having already sold out five UK shows in February 2024.

Following the announcement, the 26-year-old said: “Bringing my band and my really really impressive British accent back to the UK and EU this summer!”

Since the release of his first album Busyhead in 2019, Noah Kahan has racked up over two billion streams, performed live on US TV shows such as Jimmy Kimmel and the Kelly Clarkson Show, and sold over 500,000 units to date.

But it was his third album Stick Season, and viral single of the same name, which really launched him into the spotlight. The 2022 album reached certified gold and saw Kahan perform in his biggest venues yet, including the iconic Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theatre, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the US.

This June, he released an extended version of the hit album with seven new songs including Dial Drunk, a single that’s topped the charts, amassed millions of streams and earned the singer his status as a rising star.

So, if you’re one of Kahan’s millions of fans, here’s how you can get tickets to see him live this summer.

Buy Noah Kahan tickets a Ticketmaster

Is Noah Kahan coming to the UK?

Noah Kahan will be heading to the UK twice in 2024. In February he’ll be playing shows in Leeds, Cardiff and London’s Wembley Arena in support of his 2022 album Stick Season. These shows have already sold out but fear not, because after touring across North America from March to July, the singer will be back in Europe from the 13th to the 27th of August.

When and where is Noah Kahan touring in the UK?

Noah Kahan will be performing just four dates in the UK next summer, here’s when and where you can see him.

How much do Noah Kahan tickets cost?

Ticket prices start at around £60 for reserved seats and £77 for standing.

How to get Noah Kahan tickets

Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 9am today (Friday 15th December). Remember, there are just four dates available so if you want to guarantee yourself a spot, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

