This year it's the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies stepping up to the plate, teams known for their infamous rivalry. Whether you've got a New York State of Mind or you insist that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you're sure to be on the edge of your seats as these enemies battle it out in the diamond.

And it's not just the action on the field you've got to look forward to. MLB has created a little slice of the United States in East London, with New York and Philadelphia-inspired food, live DJs and more keeping you fed, hydrated and entertained across the two-day event.

So, whether you're a die-hard baseball fan or someone whose baseball knowledge comes mostly from that scene in Twilight, you're sure to get swept up in the action. Read on for everything you need to know about getting tickets to MLB World Tour: London Series 2024.

Looking for more 2024 sporting events to fill next year with action? We've put together guides on how to get tickets for AEW All In London 2024, as well as how to get Euro 2024 tickets.

Buy MLB World Tour: London Series 2024

The two-game series will take place from Saturday 8th June until Sunday 9th June 2024 at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford.

Buy MLB World Tour: London Series 2024

When do MLB World Tour: London Series 2024 tickets go on sale?

Baseball fans can start batting for tickets when general sale goes live at 10am on Friday 8th December on the Ticketmaster website.

Buy MLB World Tour: London Series 2024

How much are MLB World Tour: London Series 2024 tickets?

Prices for MLB London series 2024 tickets are between £66 for Cat 6 tickets to £395 for Premium tickets. Ticket prices will vary greatly depending on your chosen seats.

Buy MLB World Tour: London Series 2024

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get MLB World Tour: London Series 2024 tickets

Be prepared to step up to the plate bright and early on Friday 8th December, with your Ticketmaster details memorised. We recommend logging on at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale at 10am to be in with the best chance of getting the ticket of your choice.

For more top tips and tricks, check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy MLB World Tour: London Series 2024

Advertisement

For more unmissable events in 2024, check out our guides on how to get Paddy McGuinness tickets, as well as how to get cheap football tickets.