MLB World Tour: London Series 2024 — Dates, venue and how to get tickets today
We've gathered all the need-to-know information to take you out to the ball game next June.
MLB World Tour: London Series is back with a bang for 2024 — and this time it's personal.
Last year's spectacular showdown saw the Chicago Cubs face off against the St Louis Cardinals, with the Redbirds bringing home the victory at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
This year it's the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies stepping up to the plate, teams known for their infamous rivalry. Whether you've got a New York State of Mind or you insist that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you're sure to be on the edge of your seats as these enemies battle it out in the diamond.
And it's not just the action on the field you've got to look forward to. MLB has created a little slice of the United States in East London, with New York and Philadelphia-inspired food, live DJs and more keeping you fed, hydrated and entertained across the two-day event.
So, whether you're a die-hard baseball fan or someone whose baseball knowledge comes mostly from that scene in Twilight, you're sure to get swept up in the action. Read on for everything you need to know about getting tickets to MLB World Tour: London Series 2024.
What is the UK date and venue for MLB World Tour: London Series 2024?
The two-game series will take place from Saturday 8th June until Sunday 9th June 2024 at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford.
When do MLB World Tour: London Series 2024 tickets go on sale?
Baseball fans can start batting for tickets when general sale goes live at 10am on Friday 8th December on the Ticketmaster website.
How much are MLB World Tour: London Series 2024 tickets?
Prices for MLB London series 2024 tickets are between £66 for Cat 6 tickets to £395 for Premium tickets. Ticket prices will vary greatly depending on your chosen seats.
How to get MLB World Tour: London Series 2024 tickets
Be prepared to step up to the plate bright and early on Friday 8th December, with your Ticketmaster details memorised. We recommend logging on at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale at 10am to be in with the best chance of getting the ticket of your choice.
For more top tips and tricks, check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
