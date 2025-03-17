This exclusive offer applies to all types of Merlin passes, meaning that no matter what your budget is, you can save on your Pass.

With spring just around the corner, there's no better time to invest in a whole year's worth of attractions. Here's everything you need to know about the Wizard's Wanted Merlin Pass sale.

What is the Merlin Annual Pass?

For those not in the know, a Merlin Annual Pass is your ticket to some of the most exciting attractions in the UK.

Choose between a one-off annual payment or monthly payments, and you'll get unlimited access to over 25 of the UK's most famous landmarks and theme parks, including Thorpe Park, Alton Towers, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Madame Tussauds, LEGOLAND, The London Dungeon and more.

Depending on which Pass you select (Discovery, Silver, Gold or Platinum), you'll get access to at least 200 days' entry to all of these attractions as well as additional perks and discounts. The more you pay, the more entry days and perks you get access to.

How much does a Merlin Pass cost in the Wizards Wanted sale?

The price of your discounted Merlin Annual Pass will depend on the type of Merlin Pass you select.

The Discovery Merlin Annual Pass, normally priced at £99, is now £79.

The Silver Merlin Annual Pass has been reduced from £179 to £139, while sign-up fees for the monthly Silver Pass membership have been reduced by 50% from £39.99 to £19.99.

Similarly, the Gold Merlin Annual Pass is now £199 (down from £249), with the monthly membership sign-up fee currently costing £24.99 (down from £49.99).

Finally, the Platinum Merlin Annual Pass has been reduced from £299 to £239, while sign-up fees for the monthly Platinum Pass membership have been reduced by 50% from £59.99 to £29.99.

How long does the Wizards Wanted Merlin Annual Pass Sale last?

The sale will last from Monday 17th March to Sunday 13th April. Afterwards, the Annual Passes will revert to their original prices.

