It's easy to see why the royals are such admirers. The building itself embodies almost a millennium of architectural history and is surrounded by lush green gardens. There's also a fantastic art collection, with many paintings by renowned artists displayed within the building.

Throughout the year, you'll find plenty of events taking place at Windsor Castle, from Christmas displays to storytelling, lectures, special exhibitions and more.

With a usual adult entry fee of around £31, this attraction may not be right at the top of the list of anyone who's on a budget. Luckily, the RadioTimes.com team are here to show you exactly how you can secure Windsor Castle tickets for less.

How much are Windsor Castle tickets?

If you book online at the official website, adult tickets to Windsor Castle are £31, a young person (18-24) ticket is £20 and a child's (5-17) ticket is £15.50.

Booking at the gate instead of online will set you back more money, with ticket prices rising to £35, £23 and £17.50 for adults, young people and children respectively.

Where is Windsor Castle?

Windsor Castle is located in the town of Windsor, Berkshire, just over 30 miles away from the UK capital.

How to get to Windsor Castle from London?

Luckily, it's very easy to get to the town of Windsor from London. Trains from London to Windsor & Eton Central, the town's train station, take on average just over an hour (although the quickest train journey only takes 25 minutes).

The journey is also very reasonably priced, with one-way tickets starting from just £8.50, according to Trainline.

Windsor Castle opening times

Windsor Castle is open to the public from 10am until 4:15pm (last admission at 3pm) from November until February, and from 10am until 5:15pm from March until October.

Windsor Castle ticket discounts at a glance

Windsor Castle Tour from London | £69

Windsor Castle, Stonehenge, and Oxford Day Trip from London | £99

LEGOLAND® Windsor and Windsor Castle Entry Tickets | £65 £61.75 (save £3.25 or 5%)

Visit Windsor Castle and Afternoon Tea at Castle Hotel for Two | £135

One Night Break with Dinner and Tickets to Windsor Castle for Two | £335

Private Westminster, Whitehall and Windsor Castle Tour by Train for One | £140 at BuyaGift

Best Windsor Castle ticket deals and discounts for 2025

Windsor Castle Tour from London

Windsor Castle. DeAgostini/Getty Images

What's the deal: With this tour package, you'll get entry to Windsor Castle with an audio guide, plus Queen Mary's Doll House, Windsor State Apartments and St George's Chapel.

Why we chose it: If you want a stress-free trip to Windsor Castle from the capital, then this is the package of you. The price is fully inclusive of coach travel to and from London, which takes the stress out of organising it yourself.

Get a Windsor Castle Tour from London from £69 at Viator

Windsor Castle, Stonehenge, and Oxford Day Trip from London

What's the deal: You'll get to see three of England's great architectural treasures in just one day with this package tour from Viator. The price includes an expert guide and a guided walking tour of Oxford (but bear in mind that you'll have to upgrade for entry to Windsor Castle or Stonehenge.

Why we chose it: If you want to have a jam-packed day of sightseeing, there's no better way to do it than with this package from Viator. This price includes coach transport, so you won't have to go through the hassle of organising your own.

Get a Windsor Castle, Stonehenge, and Oxford Day Trip from London from £99 at Viator

Save 5% on LEGOLAND® Windsor and Windsor Castle Entry Tickets Combo

LEGOLAND Windsor Resort via Merlin Entertainments. Merlin Entertainments

What's the deal: You can get a 5% discount on your entry tickets to both LEGOLAND Windsor and Windsor Castle when you buy them together,

Why we chose it: LEGOLAND boasts 55 rides and attractions across 150 acres of parkland. Plus, this package includes entry to St George's Chapel and a multilingual multimedia guide.

Save 5% on LEGOLAND® Windsor and Windsor Castle Entry Tickets Combo

Visit to Windsor Castle and Afternoon Tea at Castle Hotel for Two

What's the deal: With this Virgin Experience Days package, you'll get entry to Windsor Castle, as well as a luxurious afternoon tea at the Castle Hotel.

Why we chose it: After a full day of exploring one of England's architectural wonders, you'll need to replenish with some food and drink. Afternoon tea awaits, with three finger sandwiches, a variety of fine cakes, homemade scones with preserves and clotted cream, and your choice of tea or coffee.

Get a visit to Windsor Castle and Afternoon Tea at Castle Hotel for Two for £135 at Virgin Experience Days

One Night Break with Dinner and Tickets to Windsor Castle for Two

Windsor Castle Virgin Experience Days

What's the deal: This luxurious trip to Windsor Castle comes with plenty of added extra. You'll enjoy a cosy room at the Crowne Plaza Reading East, as well as a three-course set menu dinner, before heading to the castle the next day.

Why we chose it: There's truly no better way to experience Windsor Castle than after a good meal and a restful night's sleep at a hotel.

Get a One Night Break with Dinner and Tickets to Windsor Castle for Two for £335 at Virgin Experience Days

Private Westminster, Whitehall and Windsor Castle Tour by Train for One

What's the deal: This package includes a private guided tour of both the city of London and Windsor Castle, with train travel arranged between locations.

Why we chose it: This package is a must for anyone who wants to learn more about the history of London and the Royal Family. You'll see the top London sights, including the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, as well as St George’s Chapel, the magnificent State Rooms and the beautiful grounds at Windsor Castle.

Get a Private Westminster, Whitehall and Windsor Castle Tour by Train for One for £140 at BuyaGift

