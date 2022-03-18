How to get tickets to the Masked Singer Live UK tour
Find out all the UK venues and dates for Masked Singer Live, plus all the latest details on tickets and hospitality packages.
The ITV show is coming to an arena near you. The Masked Singer Live is an all-new stage show that takes the TV hit and allows you to guess mystery celebrities live.
Touring the UK this Easter, the live show will have different mystery celebrities performing and unmasked at the end of every performance.
Fan favourite characters confirmed for the shows include Panda, Dragon, Badger and Unicorn. Plus, there will be new, never-before-seen characters performing exclusively for the UK tour.
Find out the full list of UK venues and dates, plus how to get tickets and VIP packages ahead of the shows in April.
Masked Singer Live: When are the UK tour dates?
The Masked Singer Live UK tour begins on 2nd April in Liverpool and travels around the UK before ending in London on 18th April.
Full list of UK venues:
- Saturday 2nd April | M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- Sunday 3rd April | The O2, London
- Tuesday 5th April | Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Friday 8th April | Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- Saturday 9th April | OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Sunday 10th April | AO Arena, Manchester
- Wednesday 13th April | First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Friday 15th April | Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- Saturday 16th April | Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- Monday 18th April | OVO Arena, Wembley
When do Masked Singer Live tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the Masked Singer Live are on sale now. There are also a number of hospitality packages for those who fancy treating themselves.
Masked Singer Live: how much do the UK tour tickets cost?
Ticket prices for Masked Singer Live vary depending on the UK venue but start at £26. There are also family ticket options starting at £95 and hospitality packages from £125.
Masked Singer Live: will there be celebrity judges?
At each venue, the judging panel of Denise Van Outen, Aston Merrygold and host Joel Dommet will be joined by a guest celebrity judge.
Confirmed judges so far include Jonathan Ross at the London O2 date and Davina McCall at Wembley.
- Liverpool – to be announced
- London O2 – Jonathan Ross
- Birmingham – to be announced
- Newcastle – to be announced
- Glasgow – Sanjeev Kohli
- Manchester – to be announced
- Leeds – to be announced
- Sheffield – to be announced
- Nottingham – Natalie Imbruglia
- Wembley – Davina McCall
