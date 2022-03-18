How to get tickets to the Masked Singer Live UK tour

Touring the UK this Easter, the live show will have different mystery celebrities performing and unmasked at the end of every performance.

The ITV show is coming to an arena near you. The Masked Singer Live is an all-new stage show that takes the TV hit and allows you to guess mystery celebrities live.

Fan favourite characters confirmed for the shows include Panda, Dragon, Badger and Unicorn. Plus, there will be new, never-before-seen characters performing exclusively for the UK tour.

Find out the full list of UK venues and dates, plus how to get tickets and VIP packages ahead of the shows in April.

Buy Masked Singer Live tickets at Ticketmaster now

Masked Singer Live: When are the UK tour dates?

The Masked Singer Live UK tour begins on 2nd April in Liverpool and travels around the UK before ending in London on 18th April.

Full list of UK venues:

Buy Masked Singer Live tickets at Ticketmaster now

When do Masked Singer Live tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Masked Singer Live are on sale now. There are also a number of hospitality packages for those who fancy treating themselves.

Buy Masked Singer Live tickets at Ticketmaster now

Masked Singer Live: how much do the UK tour tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Masked Singer Live vary depending on the UK venue but start at £26. There are also family ticket options starting at £95 and hospitality packages from £125.

Buy Masked Singer Live tickets at Ticketmaster now

Masked Singer Live: will there be celebrity judges?

At each venue, the judging panel of Denise Van Outen, Aston Merrygold and host Joel Dommet will be joined by a guest celebrity judge.

Confirmed judges so far include Jonathan Ross at the London O2 date and Davina McCall at Wembley.

Liverpool – to be announced

London O2 – Jonathan Ross

Birmingham – to be announced

Newcastle – to be announced

Glasgow – Sanjeev Kohli

Manchester – to be announced

Leeds – to be announced

Sheffield – to be announced

Nottingham – Natalie Imbruglia

Wembley – Davina McCall

Buy Masked Singer Live tickets at Ticketmaster now

Advertisement

For more on the ITV show, head over to our Entertainment section and Masked Singer Season 4 page.