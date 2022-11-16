The American pop rock band, which are known for hit singles such as She Will Be Loved, Moves Like Jagger and Girls Like You, are set to be live in London on Monday 3rd July 2023.

Maroon 5 is returning to the UK for a single date in 2023. As part of their 2023 European tour, the band are performing for one night only at The O2 in London.

Having been together for over 20 years, and having sold more than 135 million records, tickets are expected to sell fast.

With presale tickets now on sale, find out how you can get tickets so that you can see them live in London.

Buy Maroon 5 tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Maroon 5 performing in the UK?

Maroon 5 have only added one UK date to their European 2023 tour and it's at The O2 in London. The band will be performing at the arena on Monday 3rd July 2023.

Buy Maroon 5 tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get tickets to see Maroon 5 at The O2 in London

Presale tickets to see Maroon 5 at The O2 in London went on sale this morning (Wednesday 16th November) at 9am. There is also an O2 Priority presale that is due to start at 10am today.

For everyone else, general onsale begins at 10am on Friday (18th November) at Ticketmaster.

Buy Maroon 5 tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more live events and ticketing, head over to our guides to the best West End shows and London experience gifts. Or, take a look at our advice on how to get cheap cinema tickets.