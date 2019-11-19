How can I get tickets to be in the audience for Loose Women?

You can apply for tickets to be in the audience by completing the online form. It's a pretty simple process where you have to give your details and three preferred dates to attend filming. Of course, not everyone who applies will get tickets for their first choice, so the more flexible you can be the more likely you are to get in.

How much are tickets to Loose Women?

Good news, tickets to attend the filming of Loose Women are completely free. If you are selected to receive tickets you will not be charged.

How many tickets can I get?

You can apply for up to six tickets per application - so there's plenty of room to take some friends and family along!

Is there an age limit? Can I take my kids?

You must be 16 or over to attend the filming of Loose Women. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Where is Loose Women filmed?

The show is filmed at the old Television Centre in White City, West London.

What time do I need to arrive for a live show?

The doors usually open at 11.45am, 45 minutes before the live show begins - so make sure you're there promptly if you have tickets!

Where can I find out about upcoming guests for the shows?

There is provisional guest information available on the audience tickets website, but this information is subject to change.