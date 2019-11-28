In a statement, the band said: “Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.

“Our last Summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!”

The tour kicks off in Scotland on Friday 26th June and includes dates in stadiums and arenas across the UK before concluding, again in Scotland, at the end of July.

The full dates and venues are:

JUNE

Fri 26 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium - Buy tickets

Sat 27 – St Helens, R.F.C Stadium - Buy tickets

Sun 28 - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium - Buy tickets

Tues 30 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium- Buy tickets

JULY

How do I get tickets to see Little Mix live in 2020?

Tickets for the Little Mix Summer 2020 Live Tour will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 28th of November 2019.

Tickets are available for sale here.

At least 75p from every ticket sale (excluding the BST Hyde Park gig) will be donated to Nordoff Robbins - a charity that uses the power of music therapy to enrich the lives of people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability.