Lily Allen has just added even more dates to her 2026 UK tour, after the Ticketmaster sale this morning sold out almost immediately.

Allen will be touring her new album West End Girl across theatres and arenas in the UK next year.

The first run of theatre shows sold out two weeks ago, after which she announced the larger arena gigs at the likes of London's O2 and Manchester's AO Arena,

These dates went on sale today (Thursday 27th November), and now another London and Manchester date have been added.

This takes her total up to 24 UK and Ireland shows and there are still tickets available.

If you're after some pre-sale tips, here's our guide to artist pre-sale and Priority from O2 pre-sale.

Lily Allen will be playing arenas in seven different UK cities, as well as the Irish capital. Here's a full list of the dates, including two new dates added this afternoon.

And here's the full list of previously announced dates:

When do Lily Allen arena tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets went live at 10am on Thursday 27th November on the Ticketmaster website, and now the new dates are also on sale. So get yourself over there quickly.

How much do Lily Allen tickets cost?

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Live Nation

While prices haven't yet been revealed for Lily Allen's arena tour, on her West End Girl theatre tour, tickets began at around £40 and went up to around £80.

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. Via Seat Unique, official hospitality site, you can get Lily Allen tickets that come with an extra comfy seat, food and drink access, and more.

