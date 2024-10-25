The tour has been called the "Lennaissance" by Billboard, following the success of the singer's 12th studio album Blue Electric Light in May.

Fans will best know Lenny Kravitz for his huge rock career which has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. Hits include It Ain't Over Till It's Over, Again and I Belong To You.

However, if you were a tween in the years 2012 to 2016 you'll also know him as Cinna in the Hunger Games movies – Jennifer Lawrence's faithful costume designer.

Kravitz will be heading around Europe from February to April 2025, here's how you can get tickets.

Buy Lenny Kravitz tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where can I see Lenny Kravitz in the UK?

Lenny Kravitz is coming to the UK for just one night as part of the European leg of his tour. Here's the date and venue:

28th Feb 2025 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

Pre-sale begins at 9am on Wednesday 23rd October, this is for artist pre-sale and O2 Priority members, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 24th October.

Buy Lenny Kravitz tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

For more musical news, here are the best West End shows, best Christmas London shows and Vanessa Williams on the Devil Wears Prada musical.