The League Two Play-off Final is nearly upon us. Very soon, one lucky fanbase will have the chance to see their team win gold, glory, plus progression into the third tier of English football – but who will it be?

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Last year, AFC Wimbledon took the win from Walsall after a nail-biting final. The London-based team then jumped up to League One alongside the other table toppers: Doncaster, Port Vale and Bradford City.

This year, it’s Bromley, Milton Keynes Dons and Cambridge United who have won the day, coming top three after intense matches in the 2025/6 League Two season. But after 25 May, one more team will be joining them.

The four teams will face off in the semi-finals and after that, it’s onto Wembley, where football dreams can live and die within seconds.

Want to be there to cheer your team on? Here’s how you can get your hands on tickets.

Hungry for more? Here's how to get Champions League Final tickets, as well as Gallagher Prem Rugby Final 2026 tickets.

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Who is playing in the League Two Play-off Final 2026?

While the contenders in the League Two Play-off Final have yet to be confirmed, the teams competing in the semi-finals are as follows:

Salford City vs Grimsby Town (7:15pm on Friday 15 May)

Notts County vs Chesterfield (8pm on Friday 15 May)

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How many get promoted from League Two?

Unlike the tiers above, it’s the top three teams in League Two that automatically make it into League One, while fourth to seventh place must battle it out for that last spot in the play-offs.

So far this year, Bromley, Milton Keynes Dons and Cambridge United are already confirmed to have made it to League One, while Salford City, Notts County, Chesterfield and Grimsby Town are battling it out for the coveted final spot.

When is the League Two Play-off Final 2026?

Puma Orbita 1 Sky Bet EFL official match ball Luke Walker/Getty Images. Luke Walker/Getty Images

The League Two season will culminate at the end of May as part of one of the best weekends in the football calendar: with the League One play-offs and the final day of the Premier League also taking place. Here’s the date:

25th May 2026 – Wembley Stadium

Kick off will be at 3pm.

Where is the League Two Play-off Final 2026?

The showdown between the final two teams will take place at the ‘home of football’, Wembley Stadium.

If you’re new to the venue, you’ll need to get there via one of three stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail.

How to get tickets to the League Two Play-off Final 2026

As with the other play-off finals, most tickets will come from the two competing clubs and it’s up to them to decide how spaces are distributed.

If you have a season ticket, or are considered a ‘loyal fan’, then you’re likely to be higher up the pecking order than if you’re new to the team.

However, tickets tend to go quickly, so you may have to consider other methods such as hospitality or re-sale sites. In this scenario we’d recommend looking at P1 Travel.

How much do League Two Play-off Final tickets cost?

Last year’s standard prices ranged from around £27 to around £65 depending on where you sat, so we’d expect this year’s to be similar.

However as we’ve said, if you opt for re-sale or hospitality tickets you’re going to be paying a lot more, right now prices start at €399 per person at P1Travel, while at Seat Unique, the cheapest ticket is £499.

While hospitality tickets do come at a higher price point, they're a great way of getting your hands on tickets that are high in demand. Plus, you get all sorts of included benefits, such as premium seating and food and drink.

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