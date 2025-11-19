2025 is the year of Katy Perry's comeback, and we are living for it.

Katy Perry, known for her smash pop hits including I Kissed a Girl, Last Friday Night (TGIF) and Teenage Dream, is one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Across her career, she has sold over 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks, as well as cementing herself as an essential pop artist.

The pop icon released a new album, 143, in September before announcing a grand world tour, which has made headlines across the globe. Now she has announced a one-off show at the iconic Cardiff Castle during summer 2026.

We've put together the ultimate guide to how to get Katy Perry tickets.

Jump to:

When and where can I see Katy Perry?

Here's when and where you can catch Katy Perry's one-off show:

30th June 2026 — Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

When do Katy Perry tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be go on sale at 9am on Friday 21st November.

Is there Katy Perry pre-sale tickets?

There are quite a number of pre-sales going live before general sale. Here's a full list:

Artist pre-sale: from 9am on Wednesday 19th November until 8am on Friday 21st November

Priority from O2 pre-sale: from 9am on Wednesday 19th November until 8am on Friday 21st November

Cuffe & Taylor pre-sale: from 9am on Thursday 20th November until 8am on Friday 21st November

Live Nation pre-sale: from 9am on Thursday 20th November until 8am on Friday 21st November

Ticketmaster pre-sale: from 9am on Thursday 20th November until 8am on Friday 21st November

Depot Live pre-sale: from 9am on Thursday 20th November until 8am on Friday 21st November

How to get Katy Perry Cardiff tickets

As Katy Perry is only playing s few shows this summer, demand for this show is set to be high. Be sure to get online at least 20 minutes before tickets go on sale to have the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like Live Nation, where there may be lower demand.

