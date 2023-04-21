Posting the announcement on Twitter, Mayer confirmed: “I’m excited to announce 2024 Europe and UK Solo tour dates! I’m equally as excited that one of my favourite artists Madison Cunningham will be joining me as well. Tickets go on sale starting Friday 21st April at 10 AM local time”.

John Mayer is bringing hits like Waiting on the World to Change and Your Body is a Wonderland to UK and Ireland venues, and we can’t wait. It’s always disappointing when your favourite artists only tour their home country — us UK-dwellers deserve great live music, too! Luckily for us, Connecticut-born Mayer has pulled through, and is visiting the UK and Ireland in early 2024.

With singer-songwriter and guitar-wielding sensation Cunningham being described by Rolling Stone as “a new spin on West Coast folk-rock”, she’ll be the perfect act to grace the stage with Mayer.

If you ever doubted the power of the movie Back to the Future, Michael J Fox’s (AKA Marty McFly in the movie) guitar performance was what encouraged Mayer to first pick up the instrument. When Mayer turned 13 years old, his dad rented one for him, and the rest of his musical career is history.

Mayer’s 2001 debut studio album, Room For Squares, features hits like No Such Thing, and his 2003 album Heavier Things includes the fan-favourite songs Clarity and Daughters. It was in 2003 that Mayer won his first Grammy Award, and the 2005 song Daughters earned Mayer a Grammy for Song of the Year, too.

Continuum, the 2006 studio album, has one of our favourite openers of all time, Waiting on the World to Change, and the album was considered a commercial success. 2006 was a smashing year for Mayer as he was nominated for five Grammy Awards and won two: Best Pop Song Vocal (for Waiting on the World to Change, of course) and Best Pop Album for Continuum.

In the years that followed, Mayer released Battle Studies, Born and Raised — which spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 — and The Search for Everything. In 2021, Mayer announced his eighth album, Sob Rock, and released the lead single Last Train Home.

Now that you’ve brushed up on your John Mayer history, let’s see how you can get tickets to see the rock artist live in the UK and Ireland.

We've got some tips and tricks to help you secure the cheapest concert tickets. Take a look at our how to get cheap concert tickets and how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guides.

Is John Mayer touring in 2023?

Getty / CBS Photo Archive

Mayer’s Solo tour is travelling across America in autumn 2023, visiting cities like New York City, Nashville and Chicago, plus cities in other American states.

In spring 2024, Mayer will be travelling to this side of the pond on the European leg of his tour. The 45-year-old will be travelling to Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris and Copenhagen, as well as visiting the UK cities of Glasgow and London, then Dublin, Ireland.

This will be Mayer’s first solo tour since his 2022 Sob Rock tour, although he has toured with Dead & Company (a band made up of Mayer, former members of the Grateful Dead, and two other musicians, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti) from the year 2015 up to the present day.

When and where is John Mayer playing in 2024?

Mayer will be visiting the UK and Ireland in March 2024. The tour will visit London, Glasgow and Dublin.

Here is a full list of John Mayer's 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates and venues: 18th March 2024 — The O2, London

27th March 2024 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

29th March 2024 — 3Arena, Dublin

The exclusive fan pre-sale took place from Wednesday 19th April at 10am until yesterday (Thursday 20th April) at 10pm.

General on sale is happening this morning (Friday 21st April), and tickets go live in a few hours at 10am.

