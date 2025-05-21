Derulo will be performing at some of Britain's biggest arenas, including London's 02 and Manchester's CO-OP Live, performing a full catalogue of classics like Talk Dirty, Whatcha Say and Trumpets.

Tickets for the tour go on sale from today, so here's everything you need to know about how to see him live.

When is Jason Derulo coming to the UK in 2026?

Derulo is playing eight dates in the UK and one in Ireland in 2026, here's the full list.

How to get Jason Derulo UK tour tickets

Pre-sale opens at 9am on Wednesday 21st May, across the Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow venues. There is then a second pre-sale at 9am on Thursday for Glasgow and Cardiff.

General sale opens at 9am on Friday 23rd May.

It can get a bit complicated with all the different pre-sales available, so here's a breakdown for you.

OVO pre-sale (9am Wednesday 21st May): Glasgow

CO-OP pre-sale (9am Wednesday 21st May): Manchester

Three+ pre-sale (9am Wednesday 21st May): Dublin

MCD pre-sale (9am Wednesday 21st May): Dublin

Spotify pre-sale (9am Thursday 22nd May): Glasgow

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (9am Thursday 22nd May): Glasgow

Venue pre-sale (9am Thursday 22nd May): Cardiff

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. Official partner Seat Unique is providing hospitality packages for the Birmingham and Manchester shows. These will include fast-track VIP entry to the venue, premium, padded seating and access to a private lounge with refreshments.

How much do Jason Derulo UK tour tickets cost?

Not all of the tour prices have been announced, but we do know that tickets to the Glasgow show will range from £46.90 to £1,139.35.

