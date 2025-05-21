How to get Jason Derulo tickets ahead of mammoth UK tour in 2026
The Last Dance World Tour is coming to the UK.
Jason Derulo is back for more – bringing his new The Last Dance world tour to the UK in 2026.
The Ridin' Solo singer wrapped up his Nu King tour just last year, but is already planning to return for nine shows across the UK and Ireland.
Derulo will be performing at some of Britain's biggest arenas, including London's 02 and Manchester's CO-OP Live, performing a full catalogue of classics like Talk Dirty, Whatcha Say and Trumpets.
Tickets for the tour go on sale from today, so here's everything you need to know about how to see him live.
Jump to:
- When is Jason Derulo coming to the UK in 2026?
- How to get Jason Derulo UK tour tickets
- Jason Derulo UK tour pre-sale
- Is there hospitality available?
- How much do Jason Derulo UK tour tickets cost?
When is Jason Derulo coming to the UK in 2026?
Derulo is playing eight dates in the UK and one in Ireland in 2026, here's the full list.
- 29th Jan 2026 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 30th Jan 2026 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 31st Jan 2026 – London, O2 Arena
- 2nd Feb 2026 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 3rd Feb 2026 – Brighton, Centre
- 5th Feb 2026 – Bournemouth, International Centre
- 6th Feb 2026 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 7th Feb 2026 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 9th Feb 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena
How to get Jason Derulo UK tour tickets
Pre-sale opens at 9am on Wednesday 21st May, across the Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow venues. There is then a second pre-sale at 9am on Thursday for Glasgow and Cardiff.
General sale opens at 9am on Friday 23rd May.
Buy Jason Derulo tickets at Ticketmaster
Jason Derulo UK tour pre-sale dates
It can get a bit complicated with all the different pre-sales available, so here's a breakdown for you.
- OVO pre-sale (9am Wednesday 21st May): Glasgow
- CO-OP pre-sale (9am Wednesday 21st May): Manchester
- Three+ pre-sale (9am Wednesday 21st May): Dublin
- MCD pre-sale (9am Wednesday 21st May): Dublin
- Spotify pre-sale (9am Thursday 22nd May): Glasgow
- Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (9am Thursday 22nd May): Glasgow
- Venue pre-sale (9am Thursday 22nd May): Cardiff
Is there hospitality available?
Yes. Official partner Seat Unique is providing hospitality packages for the Birmingham and Manchester shows. These will include fast-track VIP entry to the venue, premium, padded seating and access to a private lounge with refreshments.
Buy Jason Derulo hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
How much do Jason Derulo UK tour tickets cost?
Not all of the tour prices have been announced, but we do know that tickets to the Glasgow show will range from £46.90 to £1,139.35.
You can also take a look at the full list of UK tours and concerts and Here's how to see the Glastonbury line-up's alternative dates.