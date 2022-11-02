Tickets have just dropped for the Isle of Wight Festival 2023, with a star-studded line-up set to perform on the island including Robbie Williams and George Ezra. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to get tickets today.

Since its inception in 1968, the Isle of Wight Festival has routinely made history. Around 600,000-700,000 people attended the 1970 edition of the festival, as estimated by the Guinness Book of Records, and the huge numbers forced it to be closed down. Thankfully, in 2002, it was revived.

That wasn't the only time the festival rocked into the history books either, with Bob Dylan headlining the 1969 edition and The Who's 1970 performance — which began at 2am — actually spawning a full live album.

Now, the 2023 Festival is offering another top-notch line-up full of beloved stars and household names. Read on for our complete guide to the Festival and the latest info on how to get tickets.

When is Isle of Wight Festival 2023?

The Isle of Wight Festival is set to take place from 15th to 18th of June 2023.

The biggest acts are scheduled for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the Festival. However, it is possible for early birds to get in on the Thursday ahead of the crowd.

Isle of Wight Festival 2023 line-up

The line-up features an epic selection of stars, from indie legends Echo & the Bunnymen to vocal sensation Robbie Williams and Jarvis Cocker's iconic Sheffield rock band, Pulp.

That's not all. Fans of '80s synth-pop will love the scheduled Friday appearance of The Human League, while George Ezra and The Chemical Brothers are set to appear on the main stage on Saturday.

All-in-all it's an exciting, genre-mixing line-up with a wide appeal.

How to get tickets to Isle of Wight Festival 2023

It's simple to get tickets for the festival online, which are being sold through Ticketmaster. However, we always advise getting yourself on the site ahead of the time of whichever sale you select.

The presale period begins today — Wednesday 2nd November —at 9am. There are various presales available and these are the quickest way to get tickets if you're eligible for one of them.

Otherwise, you'll have to wait for the general sale on Friday 4th November, beginning at 9am.

When buying in the general sale, it's especially important to get onto the site ahead of time. Competition for tickets will be fierce and those on the site earlier will bag a better place in the queue.

